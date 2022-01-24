Pharvaris to Participate in BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference

ZUG, Switzerland, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to treat and prevent HAE attacks, building on its deep-seated roots in hereditary angioedema (HAE), today announced that management will present at the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference taking place in Las Vegas, NV from May 10 – 12, 2022.

Pharvaris’ presentation will take place at 10:00 AM PDT (7:00 PM CEST) on Thursday, May 12, 2022. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Pharvaris website at: https://ir.pharvaris.com/news-events/events-presentations. A replay will be available on Pharvaris’ website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris is a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to treat and prevent HAE attacks, building on its deep-seated roots in HAE. By directly targeting this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team aspires to offer people with all sub-types of HAE more effective and convenient alternatives to treat attacks, both on-demand and prophylactically. The company brings together the best talent in the industry with deep expertise in rare diseases and HAE. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.

