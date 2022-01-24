Paige Announces Expansion of Scientific Advisory Board

Six new advisors include leading experts in pathology, oncology, deep learning and global biopharmaceutical industry

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paige, a global leader in AI applications in pathology, today announced several additions to its Scientific Advisory Board as it enters its next phase of growth across its clinical and life sciences businesses. The new advisors include leaders in pathology, oncology, machine learning and the biopharmaceutical industry.

“We look forward to working with this group of experienced advisors as we expand our products and services in clinical practice, biomarker discovery and clinical trials,” said Andy Moye, PhD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer at Paige. “These advisors bring diverse perspectives and a breadth of deep knowledge from across the world, that will help Paige further drive a new era of digital diagnostics and precision medicine to improve the lives of patients.”

Paige welcomes the following members to its Scientific Advisory Board:

Eslie Dennis , MBChB, FCP (SA), Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Kyowa Kirin

Chris Kanan, Ph.D., Associate Professor in the Carlson Center for Imaging Science at the Rochester Institute of Technology

Mike Kramer, M.D., former Vice President of Pathology and Medical Services at Quest Diagnostics

Paul van Diest, M.D., Ph.D., Professor and the Head of Pathology at the University Medical Center Utrecht, Netherlands

Bethany Williams, MBBS, Lead for Education and Training at the National Pathology Imaging Co-operative, Leeds, UK

The new Scientific Advisory Board members are welcomed by existing members:

John Iafrate, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School; Vice Chair for Academic Affairs, Massachusetts General Hospital Pathology Department

Marc Ladanyi, M.D., Chief, Molecular Diagnostics Service, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Jorge Reis-Filho, M.D., Ph.D., FRCPath, Chief, Experimental Pathology Service, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; Principal of Biomarker Development, Paige

David Rimm, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Pathology, Yale University School of Medicine

About Paige



Paige was founded in 2017 by Thomas Fuchs, Dr.Sc., David Klimstra, M.D., and colleagues from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). The company builds computational pathology products designed so patients and their care teams can make effective, more informed treatment decisions. With this new class of AI-based technologies positioned to drive the future of diagnostics, Paige created a platform to deliver this novel technology to pathologists to transform their workflow and increase diagnostic confidence and productivity. Paige’s products deliver insights to pathologists and oncologists so they can arrive efficiently at more precise diagnoses for patients. Paige is the first company to receive FDA approval for an AI-based digital pathology product.

For additional information, please visit: https://www.paige.ai, Twitter and LinkedIn.

