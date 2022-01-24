Iron Bow Technologies Awarded 2021 Quest Federal Partner of the Year

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Iron Bow Technologies, an information technology solutions provider to government, commercial, education, and healthcare markets, announced today that it was selected as the Quest 2021 Federal Partner of the Year.

Quest helps companies manage, modernize, and secure their businesses through IT and cloud offerings. Specifically, the organization creates and manages software that makes the benefits of new technology real while empowering users and data, streamlining IT operations, and hardening cybersecurity.

Iron Bow is being recognized as a partner with the expertise to assess customer needs and implement the right solutions. Iron Bow helped to successfully deploy technology to address security challenges, maintain access, and protect against today’s advanced threats and attacks. Additionally, the company is credited in helping secure almost $60M in revenue and seen as a trusted advisor on some of Quest’s largest Federal accounts.

“We’re honored to be recognized as Quest’s Federal Partner of the Year,” said Rene LaVigne, President and Chief Executive Officer of Iron Bow. “Being able to help our Federal customers implement the latest technologies to advance their business priorities, missions, as well as cybersecurity posture is one of our utmost priorities. As we focus on best-in-class solutions for our customers, partners like Quest are top of mind.”

About Iron Bow Technologies



Iron Bow Technologies is a leading IT solutions provider dedicated to successfully transforming clients’ technology investments into robust business capabilities across the government, commercial, education, and healthcare markets. The Iron Bow team brings a depth of technical expertise and domain knowledge to deliver the right solution and ensure successful business outcomes. Iron Bow’s global reach and strategic partnerships with industry leaders and disruptive technology partners empower clients to implement the latest cutting-edge technology to support mission-critical objectives. For more information, visit ironbow.com.

Contacts

Media

Sarah Kim



Iron Bow Technologies



[email protected]