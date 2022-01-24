PRO Unlimited Named “Market Leader” in Ardent Partners’ 2022 MSP Solution Advisor Report

PRO ranked highly for the universal strength of its Integrated Workforce Management platform comprised of MSP, technology and data

BURLINGAME, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PRO Unlimited, an Integrated Workforce Management (IWM) platform provider, announced today that it has been named a “Market Leader” in Ardent Partners’ 2022 Managed Service Provider (MSP) Solution Advisor report. PRO was evaluated against 10 MSPs and recognized for its innovation-led, platform-based approach to contingent workforce management. According to Ardent Partners, PRO has one of the most mature solutions in the workforce management technology arena and has redefined how MSPs augment agile talent.

Ardent Partners’ MSP Solution Advisor report assessed 11 MSP providers and segmented them into the following categories: Market Leaders, Specialist Leaders, Vanguard Leaders and Challengers. Ardent Partners used a rigorous and multi-modal research process to evaluate the MSPs across a variety of criteria including, services procurement, technology, direct sourcing, diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I), reporting and analytics, partnerships, Future of Work vision and more.

PRO ranked highest among MSPs evaluated in the Solution Strength category, which considers factors such as core MSP offerings, strategic services including talent advisory and consulting services, proprietary technology stack, analytics and reporting. Additionally, the company scored highly in the Provider Strength segment, which assesses overall service delivery, solution maturity, client success and references, roadmap and more.

“The ability to acquire highly skilled non-employee labor has become a C-suite priority. As such, organizations are leaning on MSPs more than ever to strategically manage their contingent workforce, scale their programs and hit key organizational objectives,” said Kevin Akeroyd, CEO of PRO Unlimited. “Being one of the industry’s most tenured and largest MSPs, we’re honored to be recognized by Ardent Partners as a Market Leader. This speaks to our team’s unwavering commitment of delivering integrated, flexible and comprehensive solutions that enhance both the worker experience and our clients’ diverse contingent workforce programs worldwide.”

Ardent Partners highlighted several of PRO’s differentiators based on its assessment including:

– Integrated Workforce Management Vision: An innovative and forward-looking vision of ‘Integrated Workforce Management’ that has the potential to revolutionize the contingent workforce technology industry



– MSP Expertise: One of the deepest MSP program teams in the market with dedicated SMEs for operational excellence, analytics, technology, human capital, immigration, finance and accounting and payrolling



– Total Talent Intelligence: A powerful and unrivaled ‘data ocean’ that permeates all workforce management and talent acquisition decision-making for clients, augmenting skillset intelligence and DE&I insights



– Direct Sourcing: One of the industry’s premier direct sourcing offerings with end-to-end management of talent pools, talent segmentation and integration of recruitment streams



– Services Procurement Maturity Model: A unique approach, effectively blending procure-to-pay automation, procurement advisory services (through a dedicated team of SMEs), contract lifecycle functionality, and an operational excellence framework that allows clients to enhance their overall visibility, control and savings within the SOW management and services procurement categories

“PRO Unlimited, through its aggressive market activity, commitment to innovation and Future of Work readiness, is changing the game,” said Christopher J. Dwyer, SVP of Research at Ardent Partners, Managing Director of the Future of Work Exchange and author of the new report. “PRO’s unique ‘platform approach’ to the workforce management solutions industry proves that the company is prepared to revolutionize the way talent is engaged and managed, and ultimately, how work is done.”

According to Ardent Partners, MSPs have been the most widely adopted solution in the workforce solution market for over 30 years. With the massive shifts the enterprise workforce management arena has seen in the recent decade, MSPs have had to evolve their core value propositions to stay ahead of the drastic changes in the world of talent and work. As a result, today’s MSPs are more agile than ever in their approach to helping clients develop deep direct sourcing programs and building an innovative bridge to the Future of Work.

To request your complimentary report, please visit this page.

About PRO Unlimited

Serving hundreds of the world’s most recognizable brands, PRO Unlimited offers modern workforce management and a partner ecosystem supported by data, software, intelligence and services to meet your flexible workforce needs. PRO’s Integrated Workforce Management Platform can adapt quickly to regional or industry economic shifts, and provides the speed, scale, flexibility, transparency and expertise to serve as the holistic platform for the modern workforce. Headquartered in Burlingame, PRO has helped global brands and organizations achieve operational and financial success for more than 30 years. http://www.prounlimited.com

About Ardent Partners

Ardent Partners is a research and advisory firm focused on defining and advancing the strategies, processes, and technologies that drive Best-in-Class performance for procurement and finance departments within the enterprise. Since 2010, Ardent Partners has actively covered the procurement, FinTech, and workforce solutions marketplace and produced research to help business decision-makers understand the technology landscape and select the best-fit solutions for their needs. https://ardentpartners.com/

