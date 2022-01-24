Panasonic Introduces the Ultimate Rugged Notebook: The TOUGHBOOK 40

Designed for Defence and ideal for Police and Utilities this high performance 14 inch notebook takes rugged computing to another level with the flexibility to meet mission critical operations and every day challenges.

BRACKNELL, UK. 24th May 2022 – Panasonic today introduced the ultimate 14-inch rugged notebook designed for Defence and ideal for Police and Utilities. Taking rugged computing to another level, the TOUGHBOOK 40 has a modular design that allows mobile workers to modify the device quickly and easily for different challenges by equipping 7 expansion areas. The powerful new all black model is built for use in the most extreme conditions, with military-grade security and communications capabilities to support mission critical operations.

Flexible device management

The TOUGHBOOK 40 notebook is the perfect field companion adaptable to any task. As well as user replaceable battery, RAM and SSD, the device also has four other expansion areas for smartcard and fingerprint readers, including a multi-user authentication for when the notebook is being used by a team. The expansion areas can also be used for a second SSD, DVD and Blu-ray Drives and configurable ports (VGA, True Serial, USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, and a second HDMI or native GLAN).

The device is designed for Defence, including operational use on foot and in vehicle, as well as for vehicle diagnostics and maintenance and for training. For Police and border control the device is ideal for operational service, such as routing, numberplate or suspect identification. In the Automotive and Agricultural sectors, it’s the perfect tool for technicians running diagnostics and repairs on trucks or large machinery at the roadside or in the field. In the Utilities sector, engineers can use the TOUGHBOOK 40 notebook for inspections of pipelines, solar panels and power stations and for maintenance programs.

Performance to meet extreme challenges

This high-performance device can meet the computing needs of any user. The Windows 11 Secured-core PC is equipped with an Intel® Core™ i5-1145G7 vPro® processor (Intel® Core™ i7 vPro® processor optional), 16GB RAM (up to 64GB optional), and a quick release 512GB NVMe OPAL SSD as standard (up to 2TB optional). The TOUGHBOOK 40 notebook is also designed for use with quick release NATO approved VIASAT self-encrypting secure drives, MIL connectors and docking stations. To immediately kill light and electronic transmissions when on operations, it also has a one touch Concealed Mode function.

The high brightness, Full HD touchscreen ensures perfect viewing clarity at night and in the brightest sunlight. For easy use in any conditions, the touchscreen auto-detects between pen, finger, gloved or wet hand and automatically switches to the most appropriate mode. The newly designed Touchpad provides two physical mouse buttons and works with gloves and rain functionality and two-finger operation to allow users to undertake the most complex tasks in the field.

Battery life is designed to support mission critical operation with approximately 18 hours from one battery and 36 hours from two, with hot swap capabilities meaning the device remains fully operational when batteries are switched.

Built to communicate

The TOUGHBOOK 40 notebook has all the latest communications capabilities required on operations, including options for eSIM to switch mobile carriers without changing sims and LTE, as well as 5G options this summer. It is designed for use with all the major GPS navigation systems and offers WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. To ensure effective communications in the field, the Waves MaxxAudio® Stereo Speakers emphasises the human voice to ensure smooth conversations even in noisy environments. The new Quad array microphone with AI noise reduction also removes ambient noise from the microphone input.

The most rugged

The TOUGHBOOK 40 notebook takes rugged to another level with IP66 resistance to dust and water, meeting military standard (MIL-STD810H) for temperature, humidity and vibration and is 26-side drop tested from 180cm*.

“From the soldier on operations and the police officer in the car to the technicians at roadside and the engineers in the field, the new TOUGHBOOK 40 takes rugged computing to a new level with its adaptability for different tasks, computing power, communications and security,” said Dirk Weigelt, European Product Manager at Panasonic Mobile Solutions Business. “With its incredible capability to be tailored for tasks, we expect the TOUGHBOOK 40 to become the de facto rugged device for these specialist operators.”

* Tested by an independent third party lab.

Press Contact:

Kiri O’Leary

The Amber Group

[email protected]

About Panasonic Group

A global leader in developing innovative technologies and solutions for wide-ranging applications in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, industry, communications, and energy sectors worldwide, the Panasonic Group switched to an operating company system on April 1, 2022 with Panasonic Holdings Corporation serving as a holding company and eight companies positioned under its umbrella. Founded in 1918, the Group is committed to enhancing the well-being of people and society and conducts its businesses based on founding principles applied to generate new value and offer sustainable solutions for today’s world. The Group reported consolidated net sales of Euro 54.02 billion (6,698.8 billion yen) for the year ended March 31, 2021. Devoted to improving the well-being of people, the Panasonic Group is united in providing superior products and services to help you Live Your Best. To learn more about the Panasonic Group, please visit: https://holdings.panasonic/global/

About Panasonic Connect Europe

Panasonic Connect Europe began operations on October 1st, 2021, creating a new Business-to-Business focused and agile organisation. With more than 400 employees, the business spearheads operations with its major new B2B solutions initiative called “Gemba Process Innovation”, supported by its wide business product range.

Panasonic Connect Europe is headquartered in Wiesbaden and consist of the following business units:

The Mobile Solutions Business Division helping mobile workers improve productivity with its range of Toughbook rugged notebooks, business tablets and handhelds.

helping mobile workers improve productivity with its range of Toughbook rugged notebooks, business tablets and handhelds. The Media Entertainment Business Division incorporating Visual System Solutions offering a range of high brightness and reliable projectors as well as high quality displays; and Broadcast & ProAV offering Smart Live Production solutions from an end-to-end portfolio consisting of PTZ and system cameras, camcorders, the Kairos IT/IP platform, switchers and robotic solutions that are widely used for live event capture, sports production, television, and xR studios.

incorporating Visual System Solutions offering a range of high brightness and reliable projectors as well as high quality displays; and Broadcast & ProAV offering Smart Live Production solutions from an end-to-end portfolio consisting of PTZ and system cameras, camcorders, the Kairos IT/IP platform, switchers and robotic solutions that are widely used for live event capture, sports production, television, and xR studios. Business and Industry Solutions delivering tailored technology solutions focused on Retail, Logistics and Manufacturing. Designed to increase operational efficiency and enhance customer experience, helping businesses to perform at their best, every day.

delivering tailored technology solutions focused on Retail, Logistics and Manufacturing. Designed to increase operational efficiency and enhance customer experience, helping businesses to perform at their best, every day. Panasonic Factory Solutions Europe selling a wide range of smart factory solutions including electronics manufacturing solutions, robot and welding systems and software solutions engineering.

The Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 40 Media Kit can be downloaded at: https://panasonictb.showpad.com/share/lmIOeA1J6V9EXtW7DEh2m

Source: RealWire