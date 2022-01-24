Planet to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Results on Tuesday, June 14, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced that it plans to release its fiscal first quarter 2023 financial results for the quarter ended April 31, 2022, after market close on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Planet’s management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results and business outlook at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT the same day.

Planet invites you to listen to the conference call, which will be broadcast live over the internet at Planet’s Investor Relations page (www.planet.com/investors). The webcast will be archived on this website and available for replay approximately two hours after the completion of the event. If you would like to pre-register for the live webcast, please visit the following link to do so in advance of the conference call: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/592129375

If you would like to attend the conference call by dial-in, you must pre-register in advance by going to the following link: https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/10942/planet-labs-pbc-fiscal-first-quarter-2023-earnings-call/

Once pre-registered, you will receive your dial-in access details via email.

About Planet

Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing over 30 terabytes of data per day. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to over 700 customers, comprising the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet is a public benefit corporation trading on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on Twitter.

