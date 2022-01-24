Twilio and Carahsoft Expand Partnership to Accelerate Public Sector Demand for Digital Engagement Solutions

Carahsoft has added Twilio’s Customer Engagement Platform to its GSA IT Schedule 70 Contract

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) (LTSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, today announced that Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted IT Solutions Provider®,has added Twilio’s solutions to its GSA IT Schedule 70 contract, making the company’s secure communications solutions widely available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft and its reseller partners.

Reaching citizens through a combined communications approach has never been more important for government agencies to enhance their services to individuals and organizations. In the future, nearly every in-person interaction will have a digital element. Twilio delivers digital engagement solutions so that public sector customers can reach citizens on the communication channels that they prefer and want. The platform uses existing and emerging technologies to ensure citizens have access to critical government services, can participate in their communities, and help build resilient infrastructure.

“We recognize the importance of expanding the reach of Twilio solutions to all public sector markets and are pleased that our partnership with Carahsoft ensures this broader market access,” said Debbie Wishart, vice president of North America Public Sector for Twilio. “With our products on this GSA Schedule 70 contract, Twilio reinforces its commitment to providing local, state, and federal governments with the digital tools necessary to modernize how they serve citizens.”

By including Twilio’s platform on its GSA IT Schedule 70 contract, Carahsoft provides federal, state, local, and education markets with easy access to Twilio’s solutions. In addition to the GSA Schedule 70 No. GS-35F-0119Y, Twilio is also available on the following Carahsoft contracts: NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V; National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint; National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA); E&I Cooperative Services Contract; OMNIA Partners; The Quilt; and California Multiple Award Schedule (CMAS), all through Carahsoft’s reseller partner network.

“We are excited to add Twilio to our GSA Schedule and continue to offer top level solutions to the public sector,” said Bethany Blackwell, Sales Director who leads the Twilio team at Carahsoft. “Through this addition, Twilio and our reseller partners provide customers with efficient tools to control communication workflows and enhance the citizen experience.”

Twilio is available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule 70 No. GS-35F-0119Y, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902, and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Twilio team at Carahsoft at (888) 662-2724 or [email protected].

About Twilio



Today’s leading companies trust Twilio’s Customer Engagement Platform (CEP) to build direct, personalized relationships with their customers everywhere in the world. Twilio’s leading communications APIs enable companies to engage with their customers across voice, conversations, messaging, video and email. Twilio Segment, the leading Customer Data Platform, allows companies to create highly personalized interactions and automated customer profiles based on first-party data from multiple channels. Twilio enables companies to use communications and data to add intelligence to every step of the customer journey, from sales to marketing to growth, customer service and many more engagement use cases in a flexible, programmatic way. Across 180 countries, millions of developers and hundreds of thousands of businesses use Twilio to create magical experiences for their customers.

About Carahsoft



Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

