Planet To Present at the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on May 16th, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced that Jim Thomason, Vice President of Imagery Products at Planet, will present at the 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on May 16th, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The virtual “fireside chat” will be moderated by Ryan Koontz, Managing Director at Needham & Company, LLC.

To access the live virtual webcast, please use the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham120/pl/1878572

A replay of the presentation will be available for one year on Planet’s investor relations webpage at https://investors.planet.com.

About Planet

Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing over 30 TB of data per day. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to over 700 customers, comprising the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet is a public benefit corporation trading on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on Twitter.

