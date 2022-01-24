Pophouse Unveils First-of-its-Kind Office Space for Rock Ventures and the Rock Family of Companies

Detroit-based interior design studio, Pophouse, creates industry-leading office space for Rock Ventures and the Rock Family of Companies’ new command center

DETROIT–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pophouse today unveiled a first-of-its-kind office space in Detroit which will house the headquarters of Dan Gilbert’s Rock Ventures and Rock Family of Companies. Pophouse transformed the 50,000 square foot space, located in the One Campus Martius Building, to serve as a collaborative and innovative hub housing more than 90 companies. Employing a fearless design approach, Pophouse created a space that is representative of the Rock Ventures and Rock Family of Companies’ investment in the future of the company and the success, health, and overall well-being of its team members. Pophouse’s work with Central Hub was featured on the cover of Interior Design’s April 2022 issue.





Implementing team member feedback and research analytics, Pophouse created a holistic space for team member and guest interaction that brings people and ideas together in meaningful ways. With thoughtful design elements woven throughout, the transformative space creates an environment for open communication, spontaneous collaboration, and high performance.

“Pophouse and Rock Ventures and the Rock Family of Companies understand that bringing people together is essential for innovation and collaboration. Our plans for the space have been in the works for quite some time – and while other businesses took a pause on what their future workspace would look like over the past year, we went full steam ahead with health and well-being at the forefront, and now have a one-of-a-kind office space to show for it,” said Jennifer Gilbert Founder and Creative Director of Pophouse. “Reflecting Detroit’s entrepreneurial culture, the design of the Rock Ventures and Rock Family of Companies’ headquarters seeks to increase engagement and foster innovation, informing the legacy and possibilities of the companies and the communities they serve.”

In partnership with Whiting-Turner, Ghafari, Mod Interiors and Library Street Collective, Pophouse incorporated interior, industrial, and environmental graphic design into the newly unveiled space which pays homage to Detroit throughout. Walking through the lobby, visitors will be greeted with inlaid custom terrazzo, which resembles the flow of Detroit’s city grid system and references the spirit of expansion in Detroit’s hub-and-spoke urban development. Woven seamlessly into the space through design and artwork are nods to Dan Gilberts’ culture statements, called “Isms,” which demonstrate the organizational identity and provide an anchor for individuals on the team.

“Pophouse set out to create a first-ever space in Detroit that serves as the intersection of 90 companies. We implemented a thoughtful design that connects team members to the organization, the city of Detroit, and to each other,” said Jennifer Janus, President of Pophouse. “Our designers employed a research-based design process to create a human-centric headquarters that breaks the mold of the traditional office. This space will serve as a benchmark for companies seeking ways to increase engagement and foster culture with their teams. We are proud to support Rock Ventures and the Rock Family of Companies’ in this investment in their team and look forward to the positive impact it will make. ”

About Pophouse:

Detroit-based Pophouse is a full-service design studio specialized in interior, industrial, and environmental graphic design. Founded in 2013 by Jennifer Gilbert, a graduate of Michigan State University’s interior design program, Pophouse creates inspiring spaces for culture driven organizations. They have completed a wide range of design projects including finishes, space plans, custom furniture, branding, wayfinding, signage and artwork to transform spaces into ones that highlight culture, increase productivity and optimize business outcomes.

Pophouse serves a diverse portfolio of clients, including Delta Air Lines, General Motors and Rock Ventures and the Rock Family of Companies. They strive to positively impact people through design and recognize that purposeful design has the ability to change the way people work, live and interact with each other. By leveraging industry research and business intelligence, Pophouse creates meaningful design strategies that inform every approach to their many different projects.

