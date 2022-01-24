The Philadelphia Inquirer Names OPEX® a Top Workplaces 2022 Award Winner

MOORESTOWN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OPEX® Corporation, a global leader in Next Generation Warehouse and Document and Mail Automation, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The award is based on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous survey that measures several aspects of positive workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.

OPEX made the Philadelphia 2022 Top Workplaces list in the large company category. A ranking of all winners will be released in August.

“It is a humbling and gratifying honor to know our employees are engaged in the work we do both here in the Delaware Valley and across the globe,” said David L. Stevens, President and CEO, OPEX, which has been family-owned and operated for nearly 50 years. “Our values as a company—including integrity, work ethic, and a belief in every individual—were instilled by my father, our founder, and continue to be fostered to this day.”

“Attracting and retaining top talent has always been a critical part of our success as a company and as a good employer,” said Jeffrey Stoner, Director of Human Resources, OPEX. “We are committed to providing a positive work environment and culture for team members so they, in turn, can focus on creating great products to help drive our customers’ businesses forward.”

With more than 750,000 square feet of warehouse and office space globally, OPEX is the industry leader in automation solutions—partnering with clients to streamline processes and set the standard for operational efficiency. The company is vertically integrated—innovating, engineering, manufacturing, selling and servicing all automated solutions. This translates to the highest quality equipment, reliable operations, product longevity, and an exceptional client experience.

“During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance,” said Eric Rubino, CEO, Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. Energage administers the Top Workplaces award survey. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business.”

OPEX Corporation is a global leader in Next Generation Automation, providing innovative, unique solutions for warehouse, document and mail automation. With headquarters in Moorestown, NJ, USA—and facilities in Pennsauken, NJ; Plano, TX; France; Germany; Switzerland; the United Kingdom; and Australia—OPEX has more than 1,600 employees who are continuously reimagining and delivering customized, scalable technology solutions that solve the business challenges of today and in the future.

Making the world a better place to work together.TM Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit Energage or Workplaces.

