Pyramid Analytics Ranked First in Augmented Analytics Use Case in 2022 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms

Decision Intelligence Platform Provider Scored Among Top 5 for All Four Analytics Use Cases

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#analyticsplatform—GARTNER DATA & ANALYTICS SUMMIT: Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), a pioneering decision intelligence platform provider – next-generation business analytics for the enterprise – has been ranked first for the Augmented Analytics Use Case in the 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms1. Pyramid scored among the top 5 vendors across all four use cases: Augmented Analytics; Enterprise Analytics; General Analytics; Visual Self-Service Analytics. Twenty (20) companies were evaluated on 12 Critical Capabilities.





Key Points:

Pyramid was ranked first among 20 companies for the Augmented Analytics Use Case.

According to Gartner, “Augmented analytics is the use of enabling technologies such as machine learning and AI to assist with data preparation, insight generation and insight explanation to augment how people explore and analyze data in analytics and BI platforms.” 2

Pyramid has been evaluated in five (5) Gartner Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms reports.

“In 2021 Pyramid doubled down on its direct query architecture, increasing the performance of PYRANA, its direct query engine, for both SQL and MDX queries. Pyramid also added new augmentation capabilities and upgraded existing ones across the platform – touching all aspects from data preparation to discovery, through to automated analysis and insights. This year, Pyramid also added 15 new refinements to its smart tools including a new auto-discovery framework to drive explanations, key driver analysis and influencer logic.”3

What is a Gartner Critical Capabilities Report? (Source: Gartner)

A Critical Capabilities document is a comparative analysis that scores competing products or services against a set of critical differentiators identified by Gartner. It shows you which products or services are a best fit in various use cases to provide you actionable advice on which products/services you should add to your vendor shortlists for further evaluation.

As an essential companion to the Gartner Magic Quadrant, this methodology provides deeper insight into providers’ product and service offerings by extending the Magic Quadrant analysis. Use this research to further investigate product and service ratings based on key capabilities set to important, differentiating use cases.

Complete, Unified Decision Intelligence

The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform delivers data-driven insights for anyone to make faster, more intelligent decisions. The Pyramid Platform provides instant access to any data, enables automated governed self-service for any person, and serves any analytics need, from the simple to the sophisticated. By uniquely combining Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science with AI guidance in a single environment, the Pyramid Platform reduces cost and complexity while accelerating growth and innovation. This enables a strategic, organization-wide approach to Business Intelligence and Analytics.

The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform is rated 4.5 Stars on a scale 1 to 5 and based on 116 reviews on Gartner Peer Insights. Peer Insights™ is Gartner ’s peer-driven ratings and reviews platform for enterprise IT solutions and services covering over 300+ technology markets and 3,000 vendors (Source: Gartner Peer Insights).

Quotes

Omri Kohl, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Pyramid Analytics: “In 2017, and again in 2019, Gartner stated that ‘Augmented Analytics Is the Future of Data and Analytics’3. We think that future has arrived. The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform leverages machine learning and AI techniques to transform how analytics content is developed, consumed, and shared. The Pyramid Platform provides instant access to any data, meets any analytics need, and customizes analytic experiences for any person who would benefit from access to the powerful combination of data and analytics to make intelligent decisions. And that’s everyone.”

About Pyramid Analytics

Pyramid is a pioneering decision intelligence platform provider. Decision Intelligence is what’s next in analytics. The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform delivers insights for anyone to make faster, more intelligent decisions. The Pyramid Platform provides instant access to any data, enables automated governed self-service for any person, and serves any analytics need, from the simple to the sophisticated. By uniquely combining Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science with AI guidance in a single environment, the Pyramid Platform reduces cost and complexity while accelerating growth and innovation. This enables a strategic, organization-wide approach to Business Intelligence and Analytics. More than 1 million decision makers rely on Pyramid to make faster, more intelligent decisions. Schedule a demo.

Pyramid Analytics is incorporated in Amsterdam and has regional headquarters in global innovation and business centers, including London, New York City, and Tel-Aviv. Our team lives worldwide because geography should not be a barrier to talent and opportunity. Investors include H.I.G. Growth Partners, Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), Sequoia Capital and Viola Growth. Learn more at Pyramid Analytics.

