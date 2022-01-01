Showa Denko Announces 2022 First Quarter Financial Results

TOKYO, May 11, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004) today announced its 2022 first quarter financial results.

– 2022 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Statements and summary

https://www.sdk.co.jp/assets/files/english/ir/library/fss2022-1q.pdf

The Company also issued the following supporting release:

– 2022 First Quarter Financial Results: Presentation Material

https://www.sdk.co.jp/assets/files/english/ir/library/pdf_presentation/results2022-1q.pdf

About Showa Denko K.K.

Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004, ADR:SHWDY) is a major manufacturer of chemical products serving from heavy industry to computers and electronics. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial, high-performance and high-purity gases and chemicals for semicon and other industries, the Inorganics Sector provides ceramic products, such as alumina, abrasives, refractory/graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. The Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high bright LEDs, and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.

Media contact:

Showa Denko K.K., Public Relations Group, Brand Communication Department, Tel: 81-3-5470-3235

Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com