QANplatform is Selected for Newchip Global Accelerator Program

Tallinn, Estonia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 25, 2022) – QANplatform, the Quantum-resistant Layer 1 hybrid blockchain platform, today announced its selection into the #1 Online Global Accelerator, Newchip Accelerator’s May 2022 cohort.

Image source: Qan

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8506/125216_44ad822de4794ba4_001full.jpg

The Newchip Accelerator portfolio, valued at over $9 billion, includes over 1,500 graduates that have collectively raised over $450+ million in funding. With thousands of startups applying for consideration into the Newchip Accelerator, QANplatform was one of the teams selected to participate in the current cohort. QANplatform will participate in a 6-month long accelerator program.

During the program, startup founders work closely with mentors and advisors, engage in mastermind sessions and leverage a vast partner network to prepare them to raise investment capital from angel investors, venture capital, and/or equity crowdfunding. The program culminates with Demo Week, where the startups present their companies to curated investor groups from around the world – like Techstars, Plug and Play, PayPal, Porsche Ventures, Alumni Ventures Group and more.

“As quantum computing slides closer and closer into our global reality, more investors, as well as government and key industries are beginning to take note,” said Armando Vera Carvajal, Vice President at Newchip. “It’s why it’s so important now to find and accelerate deep-tech projects, like the QANplatform, which can form future technologies, industries and markets. The way we see it, the QANplatform will make a major high-impact on the blockchain industry because of its quantum-resistant security and its multi-language smart contract feature where developers will be able to build blockchain use cases in any programming language. That seems like a major game changer to us, and it’s why we’re excited to partner with them here at Newchip.”

“We are proud to announce that QANplatform was selected to the Newchip Global Accelerator Program. We are looking forward to accessing the wide network of Newchip to build quantum-resistant blockchain Proof-of-Concepts (PoCs) and use cases on top of the QAN blockchain platform,” said Johann Polecsak, Co-Founder and CTO at QANplatform.

About QANplatform:

QANplatform is the quantum-resistant Layer 1 hybrid blockchain platform that will allow developers and enterprises to build quantum-resistant: smart contracts, DApps, DeFi, DAO, NFT, tokens, Metaverse, and Web3 solutions on top of the QAN blockchain platform in any programming language.

Website | Technology | Telegram | Twitter

About Newchip:

Newchip is the #1 Online Global Accelerator. The Newchip Accelerator is an immersive, equity-free, online accelerator program for Early Stage to Series A startups serious about scaling their businesses to the next level. Participants engage in a 10-week curriculum of training, 1-1 mentor sessions, masterminds, and live classes to prepare them to raise investment capital from Angels, VCs, and the crowd.

Contact:

Gergo Szoke

[email protected]

+372 5881 8815

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/125216