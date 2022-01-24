JZZ Technologies, Inc. Launches Proprietary NFT Server

Anderson, South Carolina–(Newsfile Corp. – May 25, 2022) – JZZ Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: JZZI), a diversified technology company focused on digital media and strategic biotechnology acquisitions related to human life extension including human longevity (“JZZ” or the “Company”), has launched its proprietary NFT server developed with Bushido Commerce of Florida, a leader in Blockchain and ecommerce technologies.

NFTs are online digital assets that represent real life objects. This gives the digital asset a relationship to a real-world asset. These are unique, one-of-a-kind objects, that, by definition, have unique value. They represent portable and transferable assets in volatile economic times. These assets can also be used to encrypt and store valuable information.

The new NFT Server gives JZZ Technologies, Inc. the ability to generate revenues from the millions of digital assets which are owned or licensed by JZZ in its inventory. These digital assets are not only valuable to JZZ for sale to its database of 35+ million seniors, (JZZ’s internal research indicates that Seniors are among the fastest growing demographics for NFT investment), but will also represent encrypted transaction and technology data, as well as production and minting (gas) fees.

Bushido Commerce will be using the monetization and tokenization of JZZ Technologies’ database as blockchain IP assets and not seeking to trade in speculative NFTs or create security like NFTs. These assets will form part of the database migration to metaverse technology.

“JZZ Technologies is excited to be part of bringing this new technology to our large and valuable audience,” said Charles Cardona, CEO of JZZ Technologies, Inc. “It is just one in our progression of new strategic partnerships and new products resulting from our relationships working with word-class businesses.”

The Company anticipates generating revenue from this new server and the marketing of NFTs beginning with the first issuance of NFTs slated for the third and fourth quarters of 2022.

About JZZ Technologies, Inc.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. is a diversified technology company engaged in the following three distinct business sectors: (i) its digital media business which includes online media and apps (activelifestylemedia.com), content creation, and digital marketing, targeted to active adults 55+, (ii) strategic biotechnology and bioscience related to Human Life Extension and (iii) Human Longevity that can be immediately leveraged to support improved quality of life for the senior population. For more information, please visit www.jzztechnologies.com.

Press Contact:

JZZ Technologies, Inc.

Charles Cardona, CEO

[email protected]

