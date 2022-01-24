Reciprocity to Present at RSA Conference 2022

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Reciprocity, a leader in information security risk and compliance, today announced it will deliver a presentation at the upcoming RSA® Conference 2022 on Shifting Your Approach for Smarter Risk & Compliance Outcomes. In this session, Meghan Maneval, GRC Evangelist and Director of Technical Product Management for Reciprocity, will explore how organizations should be evolving their approach to cyber security to keep pace with the changing threat landscape, and thinking differently about how compliance and risk can support critical aspects of the business for a greater impact.

Who: Reciprocity

Reciprocity What: Shifting Your Approach for Smarter Risk & Compliance Outcomes

Shifting Your Approach for Smarter Risk & Compliance Outcomes When: Tuesday, June 7 @ 2:10 p.m.

Tuesday, June 7 @ 2:10 p.m. Where: The Moscone Center – South Expo Booth #2100



747 Howard St, San Francisco, CA 94103

Reciprocity will have a strong presence at the event, including demonstrations of its Reciprocity ROAR® Platform and ZenRisk and ZenComply applications in the North Expo at Booth #4615. The AI-powered, integrated Risk Observation, Assessment, and Remediation (ROAR) Platform provides organizations with a game-changing level of risk insight – at both the business process level and at the executive, corporate level – to make risk more manageable. The company will also be offering free cyber risk assessments via the new Community Edition of the ROAR Platform.

RSA Conference is a premier series of global events and year-round learning for the cybersecurity community where the security industry converges to discuss current and future concerns. Participants gain access to the experts, unbiased content, and ideas that help enable individuals and companies to advance their cybersecurity posture and build stronger and smarter teams.

About Reciprocity

Reciprocity is pioneering a first-of-its-kind approach to IT risk management that ties an organization’s risk directly to its business strategy. The fully integrated and automated Reciprocity ROAR Platform, which underpins the Reciprocity ZenRisk and ZenComply applications, empowers security executives to communicate the direct impact of risk on high-priority business initiatives to key stakeholders, helping them make smarter, more informed decisions. With Reciprocity, InfoSec teams can strategically support their organization and foster company growth by optimizing resources and mitigating expensive data breaches, system failures, lost opportunities and vulnerabilities with their customers’ data.

Contacts

Julie Seymour



[email protected]

Tel: 415.269.2606