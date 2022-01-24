Riverbed Releases Beta for New Alluvio Unified Observability Solution

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Riverbed® today announced the availability of the Beta program for its cloud native, SaaS-delivered AlluvioTM Unified Observability solution, moving it through to large-scale production data environments for enterprise organizations. Beta participants, including lighthouse customers who are already evaluating the solution, will further test, shape and validate Alluvio, which transforms massive amounts of data and alerts that lack context into actionable insights to empower all IT skill levels to solve problems quickly. The highly anticipated general release of the Alluvio Unified Observability solution is expected in the coming months.

Today’s Beta release follows Riverbed’s April 27 strategy announcement to bring industry-leading unified observability to customers worldwide and accelerate growth. The announcement included the introduction of Alluvio by Riverbed, the Company’s Unified Observability software portfolio, which unifies data, insights and actions across the digital ecosystem so organizations can deliver seamless, secure digital experiences and drive enterprise performance. Leading industry and financial analysts estimate the observability market will reach approximately $19 billion in 2024.

Riverbed’s Alluvio unified observability portfolio is designed to capture every packet, flow, and transaction across cloud, work from home and on-premises environments, and actual user experience, at full fidelity. Applying artificial intelligence (AI) machine learning, Alluvio is being developed to intelligently correlate data across domains and automates the investigation process to dynamically surface impactful issues, with context, so IT can understand and resolve issues faster and organizations can maintain productivity and deliver on user experience expectations.

Lighthouse customers like Alaska USA Federal Credit Union, as well as other organizations that include Fortune 500 companies, have provided valuable and positive feedback and are excited to be moving the cloud native, SaaS-delivered solution into Beta. Their experience demonstrates how Riverbed’s vision and approach to Unified Observability eliminates data silos and alert fatigue, applies expert knowledge more broadly, and improves decision-making to continuously improve digital service quality, all in one simple user interface.

“The Beta is exciting news for our customers as they help us define the leading Unified Observability solution in the market,” said Jim Hansen, Senior Vice President, Product Management at Riverbed. “Our vision is to deliver a highly innovative, differentiated SaaS-based Unified Observability portfolio, to meet an urgent customer need and disrupt the market. The Beta program is an opportunity for even more organizations to begin transforming massive amounts of data into actionable insights, to drive enterprise performance and deliver exceptional digital experiences.”

In addition to the cloud native, SaaS-delivered solution now in Beta, the Alluvio by Riverbed portfolio also includes Riverbed’s industry-leading visibility tools for network performance management (NPM), IT Infrastructure Monitoring (ITIM) and Digital Experience Management (DEM), which encompasses application performance management (APM) and end user experience monitoring (EUEM), that are available today and used by thousands of organizations across the world.

