The sustainable advantages of cloud-native solutions are overlooked by businesses

London, UK, 31 May 2022 – While many businesses are looking to cloud native solutions to improve efficiency, save money and to provide better experiences to their customers, the environmental benefits of operating in the cloud can often be overlooked, according to Zoosh’s Chief Revenue Officer, Souvik Dutta.

Mr Dutta said: “Post-pandemic, many businesses will be focusing on digitalisation but that doesn’t mean the quest for sustainability needs to be pushed to the side. In fact, being cloud native automatically brings with it a host of environmental and social benefits that some companies are not recognising or quantifying”.

All businesses are now falling subject to sustainability targets, with many showing their sustainability campaigns publicly, as a result of the growing pressure to ‘play their part’. However, this responsibility doesn’t have to be a burden, but a blessing. According to the HSBC Navigator: the voice of business 2021 report, 78% of businesses say that a more sustainability-driven business model would have a positive impact on overall growth.

As a physical storage solution, data centres require upkeep and maintenance which results in downtime. Cloud native offers businesses an efficient and clean way to scale and adapt, meaning less maintenance and parts, which harm the environment and the business.

Cloud native solutions create a more scalable, and adaptable solution, lowering infrastructure and maintenance costs in the long term, but will also provide a more flexible working environment for employees in the new work-from-home era. This solution has proved invaluable for businesses looking for a secure solution for their new working environment, but businesses need to also focus on the sustainable benefits that cloud-native solutions have to offer, in order to realise its full potential and stay ahead of their competition in their sustainability and business goals.

Measuring a company’s success in sustainability will depend on how proactively it can adapt and invest in technology, as digital transformation continues to be at the forefront for many businesses. Many companies aren’t aware of the sustainability benefits of going cloud-native, instead they are fixated on the business benefits (cost savings, efficiencies, customer experience etc. Companies should look at the sustainable benefits, and use them as a competitive advantage.

Dutta went on to outline how it is essential for businesses to start considering cloud native now, to stay ahead of the curve for sustainability targets and prepare for future business growth. On-site and off-site data centres can be extremely costly to manage, maintain and upgrade, so by investing in cloud native solutions now, businesses will save money in the long term, as well as playing their part in saving the planet.

“It is well-known that data centres play a core part in carbon emissions, globally. Businesses need to not only think about their travel, waste, materials and energy, they need to think about how they are storing all of their data. Cloud native solutions are a sustainable, secure and future-ready opportunity for businesses to reach their goals.

