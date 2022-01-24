Riskonnect Announces David Rockvam as Chief Financial Officer

Leading risk management provider appoints technology industry veteran to position company for next level of growth

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Riskonnect, the leader in integrated risk management (IRM) solutions, today announced the appointment of David Rockvam as its Chief Financial Officer. With over 25 years of leadership experience working with both public and privately held organizations across the risk and security landscape, Rockvam will help position Riskonnect for the next level of growth.

“Riskonnect is growing at a remarkable rate. We’ve acquired three companies in under two years,” said Jim Wetekamp, CEO of Riskonnect. “David is the leader and innovator we need to help bring Riskonnect into its next phase. We couldn’t be more excited to have him join the team and help us reach our goals.”

Rockvam is an established leader in finance, investor relations, marketing, and strategy, and brings a vast range of industry experience to his new role at Riskonnect. Most recently, he was the CFO at the publicly traded email security provider Zix where he maximized the company’s financial health and played a key role in the organization’s acquisition by OpenText. Prior to his time at Zix, Rockvam held various leadership positions at Entrust and Nortel Networks.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Riskonnect team, especially at such a pivotal time for the company,” said Rockvam. “The need for IRM technology is only increasing and I’m eager to help bring these solutions to more organizations worldwide and play a key role in Riskonnect’s expansion.”

Riskonnect is consistently recognized for being a best place to work. Most recently, the company was named a Best and Brightest Company to Work For® winner in Atlanta and Chicago for the fourth consecutive year. Riskonnect was also named in Business Insurance’s Best Places to Work in Insurance program.

