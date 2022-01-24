Sermo Survey Reveals New Lung & Breast Cancer Research Rated as Most Interesting by Oncologists Attending ASCO This Year

Oncologists Also Report Fewer Preventative Cancer Screenings Taking Place in Their Practices, Raising Fears of Undetected Cancers in Patients

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A new survey from Sermo, a physician-first online community and leader in global HCP insights, timed to the annual American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) conference found that nearly half (47%) of attending oncologists are most interested in new data being presented about lung cancer. This is followed by a similarly high interest in new data about breast cancer, as reported by 44% of oncologists surveyed. Additionally, oncologists/hematologists reported they are most excited about learning about tumor targeting antibodies treatments as reported by 54% of those surveyed.

Ahead of ASCO’s Annual Meeting, new cancer research and innovations are the driving reason surveyed oncologists/hematologists are attending the conference this year (59%). However, how they plan to attend looks different to many oncologists, as only 18% of oncologists/hematologists surveyed said they will attend ASCO in-person this year.

A Look Into the Pandemic’s Negative Impacts on Cancer Care Globally

Oncologists are concerned about how the pandemic has affected current and potential future cancer patients. More than three-fourths (76%) of oncologists/hematologists surveyed said they had seen patients in their practice delay appointments and treatment due to the pandemic. Also worrying many oncologists/hematologists, more than half (52%) of those surveyed said their practice has seen a decreased rate of cancer screenings. Most commonly they reported seeing a decrease in mammogram screens (74%) and colonoscopy (70%).

“I survived my own cancer battle at the height of Covid after finding out I had acute myeloid leukemia from a screening, so this topic is near and dear to my heart,” said Peter Kirk, Sermo CEO. “This survey reveals we still have a long ways to go to get back to “normal” in terms of prevention and cancer care, and events like ASCO are critical in reinforcing the highest treatment standards and new innovations in the fight to end cancer globally.”

Other concerns oncologists had about how the pandemic has affected patients in their practice include:

Half of the oncologists/hematologists surveyed (51%) said that cancer patients in their practice felt “left behind” as cities rushed to return to normal

Long Covid is a significant issue for cancer patients who have been previously infected. Two-thirds (66%) of oncologists/hematologists surveyed said that cancer patients they are treating in their practice who have been previously infected are dealing with Long Covid issues.

The majority of oncologists/hematologists (89%) surveyed are recommending a second booster to those patients in their practice who qualify.

This survey was fielded as part of Sermo’s ongoing Real Time Barometer as a special edition timed to the annual ASCO conference. The survey included more than 300 oncologists and oncologists/hematologists in the US and EU5 between April 27th- May 6th, 2022. To explore more findings from Sermo’s latest Real Time Barometer, visit app.sermo.com/covid19-barometer.

About Sermo:

Sermo turns physician experience, expertise, and observations into actionable insights for the global healthcare community. Engaging with more than 1.3 million HCPs across 150 countries, the company provides physicians with a social platform and unique community that fosters impactful peer-to-peer collaboration & discussions about issues that are important to them and their patients. Sermo offers on-demand access to physicians via a suite of proprietary technology to provide business intelligence that benefits pharmaceutical, healthcare partners, and the medical community at large. To learn more, visit www.sermo.com

Contacts

Media:

Allyson Noonan



AN Communications



[email protected]