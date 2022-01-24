Routeware and Casella Waste Systems Reach Enterprise Agreement

Casella Waste Systems truck A Casella Waste Systems truck is shown collecting a refuse cart at the curb.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Routeware, Inc., the trusted leader for solid waste technology solutions for smart cities and haulers across North America, has reached an enterprise agreement with Casella Waste Systems, Inc., equipping its collection fleet with tools to enhance efficiency, safety, and customer service.

“We are very happy with the tools and efficiencies Routeware has provided to our teams in Vermont, New York and Maine, and we’re excited to expand this technology across our footprint as we embark upon this new chapter in our partnership,” said John W. Casella, Chairman and CEO of Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

As Casella continues to grow, the new agreement will expand Routeware’s on-board computers and fleet automation software across Casella’s fleet, giving drivers and office staff easy-to-use tools and data to help them work more safely and efficiently — all while delivering robust, field-proven return on investment.

“We’re excited to grow our relationship with Casella as they continue to improve operations, better serve their customers, and reach their sustainability goals,” said Tom Malone, CEO of Routeware.

The agreement builds upon the existing relationship between the two parties. Casella partnered with Routeware in 2020 to serve its operations in Vermont, then expanded its use of the technology in 2021 in Rochester, New York and Hermon, Maine.

Casella also uses Routeware’s route optimization solution, EasyRoute. More than just route sequencing, Routeware provides the only true route optimization software designed specifically for solid waste.

Routeware has been digitally transforming the waste and recycling industry for over 20 years. Our mission is to help waste and recycling operators use technology to delight customers, improve operations, and protect our planet. Routeware solutions are used by smart cities and haulers in every US state, across Canada, and in the United Kingdom, benefiting over 50M people. Find out more at www.routeware.com.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, provides resource management expertise and services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers, primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling and organics services in the northeastern United States. For further information visit the Company’s website at http://www.casella.com.

CONTACT: Routeware contact: Brandy Welvaert, Corporate Communication Manager Email: [email protected] Casella Waste Systems contact: Charlie Wohlhuter, Director of Investor Relations Email: [email protected]