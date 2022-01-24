RR.AI Names Joseph Putney as Company’s First Chief Technology Officer

Mr. Putney will be focused on leading RR.AI’s engineering and product teams focused on deploying ground autonomy at scale with both commercial and defense sectors.

CLARKSBURG, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RR.AI, a global leader in autonomous driving technology, today announced the appointment of Joseph Putney as the company’s first Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Mr. Putney will be overseeing the engineering and technology development for Robotic Research and its recently launched commercial division, RR.AI. Mr. Putney will report directly to Alberto Lacaze, Chairman and CEO of Robotic Research and RR.AI.





“Joe Putney has been integral to the growth of Robotic Research and we are thrilled to have him leading us into the future,” said Alberto Lacaze, chairman and CEO of Robotic Research and RR.AI. “Joe is a true leader and expert in the field of robotics and autonomous driving systems, and helped build our commercial division, RR.AI, from the ground up. As CTO, he will continue to drive our mission to transform transportation and create a safer future for all.”

With a background in engineering, Mr. Putney has held a number of positions throughout his 16-year tenure at Robotic Research, including most recently as Vice President of Engineering and previous to that, Director of Commercial Systems. During his time with the company Putney has overseen Robotic Research’s autonomous transportation and logistics efforts, including the first autonomous, heavy-duty transit bus in North America, the New Flyer XcelsiorAV, and autonomous yard trucks that are piloting in North America and Europe.

“In this new role, I look forward to expanding and enhancing our technology for both the commercial and defense spaces,“ said Joseph Putney, chief technology officer, RR.AI. “I’m proud to continue leading an extraordinary team as we focus on advancing autonomous driving technology into the future.”

Mr. Putney earned a Master of Science degree and Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Virginia Tech and competed on its 2005 DARPA Grand Challenge team. Putney holds two patents, with several additional patents pending, in the autonomous vehicle industry that include robotic swarm localization using ranging radios as well as a method and system for utilizing the energy storage provided by a vehicle’s mass in the form of potential and kinetic energy to optimize fuel consumption.

About Robotic Research

Robotic Research is a technology company specializing in full-stack autonomy solutions for commercial and defense customers. Founded in 2002, the Company has been a trusted technology partner to the public and private sector for nearly twenty years. From people to platforms, at home or overseas, Robotic Research is driven to make the way you move smarter, safer, and more efficient. To learn more about Robotic Research, visit www.roboticresearch.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About RR.AI

RR.AI is the commercial division of Robotic Research. RR.AI’s vehicle-agnostic, full-stack autonomy kit (AutoDrive®) is a proven autonomous driving system for both on- and off-road environments and trusted by OEM partners. It is uniquely suited to provide a 360° autonomous (end to end) driving solution for commercial transportation that spans across complex operational design domains (ODDs). To learn more about RR.AI, visit www.rr.ai.

