Zayo Group Adds Telecommunications Leader Lisa Hook to Board of Directors

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., a leading global communications infrastructure platform, today announced the appointment of Lisa Hook to its board of directors. Hook is a seasoned public company CEO, with extensive experience in cloud infrastructure, internet security, telecommunications, data analytics and digital marketing.

“Lisa is a recognized leader with experience across multiple industries in the public and private sector,” said Steve Smith, CEO of Zayo Group. “She will be an invaluable asset to our board as we continue to lead Zayo into its next phase of growth and service to our customers.”

Hook most recently spent eight years at Neustar, Inc., a global information services company focused on cloud-based workflow solutions. During her tenure, she served as President and COO before becoming President and CEO. She joined the Neustar Board in 2010 and continued to serve the company in that capacity until July 2019.

Currently, Hook serves on the boards of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS), Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM), Nokia Corporation (NOK), Ritchie Brothers Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RBA, TSXV: RBA) and CubeIQ. She also chairs the Advisory Board of private equity firm, Trilantic Capital Partner, and is a member of the National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee (NSTAC), a nonpartisan Presidential advisory group she was appointed to in 2012.

“In a time of such rapid digital transformation, communication infrastructure is more integral than ever before,” said Hook. “I am eager to help the Zayo team as it continues to fuel global innovation and connect what’s next.”

About Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. provides mission-critical bandwidth to the world’s most impactful companies, fueling the innovations that are transforming society. Zayo’s 134,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. Zayo’s communications infrastructure solutions include dark fiber, private data networks, wavelengths, Ethernet, dedicated internet access and data center connectivity solutions. Zayo owns and operates a Tier 1 IP backbone and, through its CloudLink service, Zayo provides low-latency private connectivity that attaches enterprises to their public cloud environments. Zayo serves wireless and wireline carriers, media, tech, content, finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. For more information, visit https://zayo.com.

