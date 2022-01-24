SCYNEXIS to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide a Corporate Update on May 12

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced it will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 12, 2022 to provide a corporate update and discuss the Company’s financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Conference call and webcast details:

Investors (domestic): (877) 704-4453

Investors (international): (201) 389-0920

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1543196&tp_key=e943d8c4f4

Conference ID: 13729053

A live audio webcast can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.scynexis.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the SCYNEXIS website for 90 days following the event.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. SCYNEXIS scientists are developing the company’s lead asset, ibrexafungerp (formerly known as SCY-078), as a broad-spectrum, systemic antifungal for multiple fungal indications in both the community and hospital settings. SCYNEXIS has initiated the launch of its first commercial product in the U.S., BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BREXAFEMME on June 1, 2021. In addition, investigation and development of ibrexafungerp for the prevention of recurrent Vulvovaginal Candidiasis (VVC) and the treatment of life-threatening invasive fungal infections in hospitalized patients is ongoing. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.

