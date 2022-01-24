Wave Life Sciences to Webcast Conference Call of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 12, 2022

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases, announced today that management will host a live webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 12, 2022, to discuss the company’s first quarter 2022 financial results and provide a business update.

The webcast of the conference call may be accessed by visiting “Events” at the investor relations section of the Wave Life Sciences corporate website: ir.wavelifesciences.com. The live teleconference may be accessed by dialing (866) 220-8068 (domestic) or (470) 495-9153 (international) and entering conference ID: 8092347. Following the conference call, an archived version of the call will be available on the website.

About Wave Life Sciences
Wave Life Sciences (Nasdaq: WVE) is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases. Wave aspires to develop best-in-class medicines across multiple therapeutic modalities using PRISM, the company’s proprietary discovery and drug development platform that enables the precise design, optimization, and production of stereopure oligonucleotides. Driven by a resolute sense of urgency, the Wave team is targeting a broad range of genetically defined diseases so that patients and families may realize a brighter future. To find out more, please visit www.wavelifesciences.com and follow Wave on Twitter @WaveLifeSci.

Investor Contact:
Kate Rausch
617-949-4827
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Alicia Suter
617-949-4817
[email protected]

