Semtech and CITiLIGHT Transform Smart City Street Lighting With LoRaWAN®

According to CITiLIGHT, the VELOCITi™ LMS smart lighting platform has saved 1.29 billion kWh of energy through smart street lighting implementation in more than 100 Indian cities

CAMARILLO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced its collaboration with CITiLIGHT, provider of smart lighting solutions for smart cities, for its VELOCITi™ LMS lighting management system. As street lights are fixed assets typically placed 40 to 50 meters apart from each other, VELOCITi LMS features Semtech’s LoRa® devices and the LoRaWAN® standard to communicate large packets of data over a long range. Per CITiLIGHT, more than 1 million street lights have been automated with the smart lighting solution that have saved up to 1.29 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of energy in more than 100 cities.

“Safety is a critical part of any city. As we move toward smarter cities, our view of citizen safety also needs to evolve. This is where city street lighting plays an important role. The spots in the city that are dark or less brightly lit are the ones that are most vulnerable to crime and accidents, and VELOCITi LMS is a solution to this issue,” said Aman Chawla, CEO of CITiLIGHT. “Controlling street lighting is a unique challenge which entails work on both the hardware and network of the system. Semtech’s LoRa devices and LoRaWAN were the ideal solution for smart cities as the technology is able to solve both hardware and network needs due to each street light requiring to be metered, while accounting for additional data such as daylight, motion and temperature.”

The VELOCITi LMS system is able to keep street lights connected and monitored in real time, from anywhere on the globe, without any dependence on field personnel. Any commands given to the street lights, like change of lighting schedule or change in intensity, are executed within seconds as the system offers less than five second command latency and 0.5-1% accuracy on metered data according to CITiLIGHT. Semtech’s LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN standard complement the street light system as the technology can support larger data packets based on a city’s needs and communication over a long range.

“Real-time analytics are aiding in the growth of smart cities,” said Marc Pégulu, vice president of IoT product marketing and strategy for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “Semtech’s LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN standard are adding intelligence and networking to street lighting that is creating better and more sustainable smart cities. This, in turn, creates a smarter planet that also improves lives of citizens globally through the reduction in energy usage.”

About Semtech’s LoRa® Platform



Semtech’s LoRa device-to-Cloud platform is a globally adopted long range, low power solution for IoT applications, enabling the rapid development and deployment of ultra-low power, cost efficient and long range IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. Semtech’s LoRa technology provides the communication layer for the LoRaWAN® standard, which is maintained by the LoRa Alliance®, an open IoT alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) applications that has been used to deploy IoT networks in over 170 countries. With the proliferation of LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN standard, the LoRa Developer Portal is a place to learn, connect, collaborate, and find resources to help accelerate your LoRa development process. Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa site.

About CITiLIGHT



CITiLIGHT (formerly Aatapaha) is a leading smart street lighting platform. The team at CITiLIGHT strives to positively impact a billion lives by 2025 by providing smart street lighting services through innovative hardware, cutting edge software services coupled with lighting automation system upkeep and maintenance services. So far the company has done street light automation work for over 100 Indian cities and has automated more than 1 million street lights in the process. CITiLIGHT is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to major lighting brands, which includes Panasonic, Bajaj Electrical, Havells India, and EESL. Visit www.citilight.co to learn more.

About Semtech



Semtech Corporation is a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements



All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words “designed to” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are “forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the uncertainty surrounding the impact and duration of supply chain constraints and any associated disruptions; the uncertainty surrounding the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; export restrictions and laws affecting Semtech Corporation’s trade and investments including with respect to Huawei and certain of its affiliates and other entities identified by the U.S. government, and tariffs or the occurrence of trade wars; worldwide economic and political disruptions as a result of the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine; competitive changes in the marketplace including, but not limited to, the pace of growth or adoption rates of applicable products or technologies; downturns in the business cycle; and the additional risk factors set forth in Semtech Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) on March 16, 2022 as such risk factors may be updated, amended or superseded from time to time by subsequent reports that Semtech Corporation files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

