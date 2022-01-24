Senior-level Executives at Dow Chemical and Jenike & Johanson Among Notable Speakers Taking the Stage at Powder & Bulk Solids (PBS) South

The all-new event is a one-stop-shop for manufacturers and engineers seeking the latest equipment on the market, networking opportunities, and technical education to advance the powder and bulk processing industry.

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Powder & Bulk Solids (PBS) South, the leading event bringing together the powder & bulk solids handling and dry processing sector, today announced executives from Dow Chemical, Jenike & Johanson, Solids Handling Technologies Inc., and Kansas State University BSIC, among others, are confirmed to speak at the upcoming conference slated to take place June 14-16 at the Charlotte Convention Center.

PBS is one of six globally recognized event brands—Medical Device & Manufacturing (MD&M), Automation Technology Expo (ATX), Design & Manufacturing (D&M), SouthPack, and Plastec South—that make up IME South, an all-new biennial conference and exhibition that will rotate with IME East.

In this two-day, one-track conference, attendees have access to both fundamental and advanced bulk solids processing technical sessions. Topics range from materials storage and flow, and hood design, to strategies for improving feeder design, dryer performance, and types of conveying systems, with each session intentionally designed to address the industry’s most pressing challenges.

Even though powders and bulk solids comprise more than 80 percent of items transported around the world, it remains extremely difficult to find formal education and reputable research exploring these materials or a platform to discover the latest innovations and solutions advancing the industry. PBS South aims to arm attendees with the strategic insight necessary to progress and access the expertise, equipment, and technologies required for manufacturers to stay profitable.

“The powder and bulk solids industry is a highly complex field that evolves every day, yet there are limited opportunities to engage with peers, learn from industry experts, and discover the newest solutions on the market,” said Steve Everly, Group Event Director, IM Engineering South. “PBS at IME South is the place to facilitate the industry connections necessary to keep up with increasing demands and technological advancements.”

Everly continued, “Our team worked hand in hand with a group of highly-respected industry leaders to develop this year’s conference agenda. The PBS Conference is an amazing opportunity to learn from the experts and connect with peers. No matter where you are in your engineering career, you will find key takeaways at the conference you can start using immediately.”

With just over a month to go, IME South has thus far attracted hundreds of industry-leading suppliers and attendees are gearing up for a new technology-driven event. Select PBS South exhibitors confirmed to date include Ability Fabricators Inc, Coperion K-Tron, CST Industries, IEP Technologies, Jenike & Johanson Inc., Meridian Manufacturing Inc., National Bulk Equipment, Inc., Nederman MikroPul, Paul’s Fan Company, Prater Industries, REMBE, Inc., Russell Finex Inc., SonicAire, Tecweigh/Tecnetics Industries Inc., VAC-U-MAX , Vortex Valves North America, among many others.

Select conference sessions include:

The Fundamentals of Powder and Bulk Solids Storage and Flow

Speaker: Eric Maynard, Vice President, Jenike & Johanson, Inc

In this session, the attendee will learn basic terminology and the behavior of powders and bulk solids. Common flow problems and hopper flow patterns will be discussed. These are integral to understanding the root causes of material handling challenges that impact quality, efficiency, and safety during manufacturing operation.

Types of Pneumatic Conveying Systems

Speaker: Todd Smith, Business and Strategy Manager, Kansas State University BSIC

There are many types of pneumatic conveying systems. How do you know which method is best for you? This introductory session will describe when to consider pneumatic conveying, each type of system, and which one to use in various applications. It will cover both vacuum and pressure pneumatic conveying, as well has high velocity (dilute phase) and low velocity (dense phase) conveying. Advantages and disadvantages of each type will be provided, along with some do’s and don’ts.

How Feeder Design Impacts Silo or Hopper Discharge

Speakers: Scott Miller, Senior Consultant, Solids Handling Technologies Inc.; Joe Marinelli, President, Solids Handling Technologies Inc.

Improper design of volumetric and gravimetric bulk solids feeders can lead to flow problems, process upsets, and downtime. The feeder design is as important as the bin or silo design; however, the feeder is often ignored, resulting in serious consequences. This session will discuss:

The importance of the feeder in relation to the bin it is attached to

Design techniques for volumetric feeders such as screws, belts, rotary valves and specialty feeders

Benefits of gravimetric feeders such as weigh belts, loss-in-weight and gain in weight feeders

Strategies for Improving Dryer Performance

Speaker: Karl Jacob, fellow and Senior Technical Leader, Dow Chemical Company

Despite the best design intentions of dryer engineers, many dryers do not operate at top performance, falling short of moisture specification or production rate. During this session, we will examine some of the more common causes for a lack of dryer performance and how to remedy these issues. Some common problems are air maldistribution, formation of solid rinds in contact dryers, balling of products, and equilibrium moisture considerations. In each case, we will present strategies that can be practically implemented to improve dryer performance. There will be a Q&A session at the end where participants can discuss their experiences as well as ask questions about their specific problems.

