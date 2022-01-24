Sprinklr Announces New Chief Marketing Officer, Arun Pattabhiraman

Pattabhiraman brings extensive experience leading all facets of marketing with hyper-growth SaaS organizations.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CXM #CX—Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced that Arun Pattabhiraman has joined the company as its Chief Marketing Officer. Pattabhiraman brings extensive experience in B2B and B2C marketing with hyper-growth SaaS organizations.

Most recently, Pattabhiraman was Chief Growth Officer at Freshworks, where he led a global team of 400+ marketing, operations, and sales development professionals and played a critical role in helping Freshworks become the first Indian B2B SaaS company to list on NASDAQ in September 2021.

“Arun joins our Sprinklr family at a very exciting time. His marketing leadership will help us meet our commitment to customers as we drive new demand for our platform and awareness for the brand,” said Sprinklr Founder and CEO, Ragy Thomas. “2021 was a monumental year for our company. We accelerated our growth, went public, and today, more than 1,100 of the world’s most valuable enterprises trust Sprinklr. I’m excited for Arun to help scale our marketing and grow our brand to meet the massive opportunity and need for this inevitable category that we call unified customer experience management.”

“I am extremely excited to join the Sprinklr family at such a crucial juncture in the company’s journey. Sprinklr is leading a massive transformation in the industry and helping the world’s largest businesses break through internal silos and deliver seamless customer experiences. I look forward to helping Sprinklr unlock profitable growth by strengthening our brand and accelerating demand for the category and our innovative products,” said Pattabhiraman.

