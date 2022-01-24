SHI International Recognized as a 2021 Partner of the Year by Juniper Networks

SOMERSET, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SHI International, one of North America’s largest IT solutions providers, today announced that it has been recognized as a Partner of the Year by Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks. Each year, Juniper recognizes partners who have demonstrated innovative solutions to driving new business, exceptional attention to customer experience and have overachieved financial goals.

SHI was recognized in the category of 2021 Juniper Enterprise Partner of the Year, Americas, for their ability to develop innovative data center and cloud-integrated network solutions that integrate Juniper technologies.

Partner of the Year Awards are part of the Juniper Partner Advantage Program (JPA). The program not only recognizes partners for their outstanding performance, but also focuses on partner development through specializations, certification and Enterprise Plus and Deal Registration programs that aim to drive opportunity in the AI-Driven Enterprise.

“Juniper Networks is thrilled to recognize SHI as a 2021 Enterprise Partner of the Year,” said Julianne Zuber, Head of North American Channel Sales at Juniper Networks. “SHI has accepted Juniper’s high standards and exceeded them, operating with ambition, boldness and curiosity, and consistently delivering excellent customer experiences.”

“Our customers are seeking innovative network solutions in the data center and cloud environments, and we’re grateful for this partnership as SHI works hand-in-glove with Juniper Networks to develop cutting-edge AI solutions,” said Steven Zaslavsky, Director, Networking, Hardware and Advanced Solutions with SHI. “This award signifies the strong partnership and continued growth between SHI and Juniper. It also highlights that SHI is determined to provide our customers with the best solutions to meet their business needs.”

ABOUT SHI



SHI International Corp. is a transformational technology solutions provider serving the needs of more than 15,000 corporate, enterprise, public sector and academic customer organizations around the world. It helps companies achieve business goals through the use of technologies ranging from software licensing and end user computing devices to innovative cloud and edge solutions. With $12 billion in annual revenues and over 5,000 employees worldwide, SHI is the largest Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the U.S. For more information, visit https://www.SHI.com.

