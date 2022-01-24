SupportWorld Live 2022 Expo Hall to Display Innovative Products and Services in the Technical Support and Service Management Industry

New Keynote Panel Added on the Topic of Enterprise Service Management; Event Takes Place May 15-20, 2022 in Las Vegas

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HDI, the leading organization dedicated to elevating technical support and service management across the enterprise, today announces the 2022 SupportWorld Live Expo Hall will display the most innovative products and services in the technical support and service management industry. The event takes place May 15-20, 2022 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada. Register here.

“Many innovative products and services will be on display in the Expo Hall and SupportWorld Live attendees will have the opportunity to see which solutions are right for their organization,” said Tara Gibb, Senior Director of HDI. “For technical support and service management professionals interested in staying ahead of the curve and learning about the latest trends in support and service management, SupportWorld Live is the best industry conference to attend.”

The SupportWorld Live Expo Hall boasts nearly 40 top tier service providers, including Halo ITSM, IFS assyst, Avatier, BeyondTrust, Ivanti, ManageEngine, Matrix42, SolarWinds, Symphony SummitAI and TeamSupport.

SupportWorld Live 2022 Exhibitor News

BOSS Solutions (Booth #830): BOSS Solutions will showcase BOSSDesk — an award winning ITSM platform available in the cloud or on premise. Our innovative Service Management solution enables businesses to increase productivity, improve efficiency, reduce costs and provide an exceptional customer experience. Ask about our Fast Launch Program today. Visit www.boss-solutions.com to learn more.

InvGate (Booth # 626): InvGate's "Support Assist," blended inside the InvGate Service Desk ticket management interface, uses machine learning (ML) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to suggest actions to improve the performance of support agents, such us adjustments to the priority of requests and incidents, changes to the categorization, and suggested escalation paths.

SysAid (Booth #514): SysAid, a leading IT service automation company, is highlighting its newest component for service automation, the AI Service Desk, focusing on improving productivity and the employee experience. Come check out a demo at SysAid's booth – you can find us on the IT ticket-inspired mini-golf course.

Splashtop (Booth #727): Splashtop will highlight Splashtop AR, augmented reality remote support enabling offsite technicians to easily see, troubleshoot, and quickly resolve onsite technology issues. Connecting through a camera on a mobile device, technicians view the live environment and virtually collaborate. Results: reduced downtime, increased productivity, and improved customer satisfaction.

Splashtop (Booth #727): Splashtop will unveil its State of Remote Support Report revealing 65% of IT Help Desk teams in the U.S. have unsustainable levels of stress and burnout. The report finds that organizations are facing challenges with maintaining IT support goals, hiring, retention, and a skills shortage.

Splashtop (Booth #727): Splashtop will announce product enhancements to Splashtop Enterprise, combining collaboration, security, and performance to improve remote IT support and flexible work experiences. Enhancements being announced include in-session voice calls, support channels and technician management, faster connection workflows, and AR features.

In addition, the Conference Program will offer workshops, training, keynote presentations, general sessions, panel discussions and case studies covering essential topics such as service excellence and the customer experience.

New to the conference program: HDI Strategic Advisory Board members – Tim McElgunn of HDI, Roy Atkinson of Clifton Butterfield, LLC, David Cannon of Nfiniti3 and Marni Casanova of T-Mobile US, Inc. – will come together for the keynote panel “Enterprise Service Management Is a Strategy, Not a Tool: A Success Guide for IT and Beyond” to discuss insights and advice on extending the benefits of service management across all organizational units and departments in an enterprise. The panel’s deep experience and pragmatic perspectives will help attendees approach enterprise service management as a critical enabler of an overarching organizational mission, rather than a collection of tools or a one-and-done initiative.

Click here to see the complete agenda.

To learn more about HDI’s SupportWorld Live or to register for the event, click here. Stay up to date on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Natalie Bustamante at [email protected].

Media interested in a media pass, email Meryl Franzman at [email protected].

About HDI



For more than thirty years, HDI has partnered with thousands of professionals and their organizations to improve their performance by helping them to: drive change, harness knowledge, transform teams, make connections, and turn challenges into opportunities. HDI empowers the technical support and service management community to advance their strategy, operations and teams through optimized service delivery. From the employee to the enterprise, HDI transforms service and support through its comprehensive lineup of training and certification courses, industry-leading annual conferences, results-driven consulting services, community-based networking opportunities, and insightful research and informational resources. What does HDI stand for? HDI stands for smarter service resulting in better business outcomes. Learn more at https://www.thinkhdi.com. HDI is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech



Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We’re an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech.

