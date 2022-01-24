Sixth Wave Announces Addition of Dr. Ahmad Hussein and Patricia Steadman to the Advisory Board

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 4, 2022) – Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE: SIXW) (OTCQB: SIXWF) (FSE: AHUH) (“Sixth Wave” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Ahmad Hussein and Ms. Patricia Steadman to its Advisory Board with an eye toward assisting in creation of strategic relationships, licensing, and possible subsidiaries to increase shareholder value. Over the course of the last year, significant advances in the Company’s technology, markets, and commercialization efforts have taken place. With these advancements, the impetus for and ability to accelerate the Company’s goals by expanding the advisory capacity and focus of the Advisory Board has grown. With his expertise in the medical field and in micro-biology, his academic and business connectivity within the Nova Scotia and Federal government, and his experience launching renewable biomass projects and developing a strategic metals complex project in the U.S., Dr. Hussein brings many key assets to the Company. Equally, Ms. Steadman brings extensive experience in capital markets, grants, information technology and systems, as well as connectivity to mining and pathogen detection. Ms. Steadman has decades experience as a serial entrepreneur bringing largescale, innovative and transformative platform technologies to new markets. Ms. Steadman has already been contributing significantly to the Company’s efforts bringing green ESG solutions to gold and battery metal opportunities in the US and Canada and starting to develop its diagnostic technology for national surveillance in the agricultural space.

The Company further reports that it has granted a total of 1,050,000 options to directors, officers, advisory board members, employees and consultants of the Company. The options are exercisable at $0.15 per share and will expire on May 2, 2027. One third of the options will vest after six months, with an additional third vesting every six months thereafter until fully vested. In addition, the Company has granted a total of 760,000 common shares to directors and officers of the Company under the employee equity participation plan representing significant participation by management and key employees. The plan, which is voluntary, permits employees to receive compensation in the form of common shares of the company in lieu of a portion, or all, of the employee’s cash compensation.

About Sixth Wave

Sixth Wave is a nanotechnology company with patented technologies that focus on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using highly specialized molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs). The Company is in the process of commercializing its AffinityTM cannabinoid purification system, AMIPS virus/bacteria detection, as well as, IXOS®, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry.

Sixth Wave can design, develop and commercialize MIP solutions across a broad spectrum of industries. The company is focused on nanotechnology architectures that are highly relevant for detection and separation of viruses, biogenic amines and other pathogens, for which the Company has products at various stages of development.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual events or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company’s actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In particular, successful development and commercialization of the company’s technologies are subject to the risks that the technologies may not prove to be effective, the uncertainty of medical product development, the uncertainty of timing or availability of required regulatory approvals, lack of track record of developing products for medical applications and the need for additional capital to carry out product development activities. The value of any products ultimately developed could be negatively impacted if the patent is not granted. The Company has not yet completed the development of a prototype for the product that is subject to its patent application and has not yet applied for regulatory approval for the use of this product from any regulatory agency.

