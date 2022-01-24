Pythian Named Partner in Launch of Google Cloud Cortex Framework

Pythian’s long-standing services partnerships with Google Cloud and SAP maximize client value for Google Cloud Cortex Framework and BigQuery

NEW YORK, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pythian Services Inc. (“ Pythian ”), a leading cloud, data, and analytics services company, announced today that it has been named a partner for the Google Cloud Cortex Framework . Pythian, a Google Cloud MSP Partner, SAP PartnerEdge Silver Partner and SAP Migration Factory Partner, brings substantial experience in planning, deploying and managing data and analytic systems to help its clients adopt the Google Cloud Cortex Framework.

Google Cloud Cortex Framework is made up of templates, building blocks and reference architectures that simplify and accelerate planning, engineering and deployments on Google Cloud. When used in conjunction with an enterprise data platform ( EDP ), organizations can seamlessly unify their enterprise data—including data housed within their SAP systems—to unlock insights and realize value. SAP ECC and S/4HANA data models are now delivered with Google Cloud Cortex Framework in BigQuery to accelerate customers’ data and analytics innovation journeys with Google Cloud.

“The combination of our deep expertise in both SAP and Google Cloud, as well as our data, analytics and cloud prowess, makes Pythian a natural choice to drive adoption of Google Cloud Cortex Framework,” said Paul Lewis , chief technology officer at Pythian. “Google Cloud Cortex Framework makes data easily accessible to our enterprise data platform, creating a solid foundation for data and analytics initiatives that drive digital transformation.”

Enterprises are particularly challenged when it comes to managing their data estate, as the information is typically stored in several locations or disparate systems. Pythian is equipped to turn any amount or type of data into a valuable asset. Google Cloud Cortex Framework accelerates digital transformation while reducing the risks, complexity and cost of implementation.

“We’re thrilled to bring in Pythian’s expertise in data management and SAP systems to the Google Cloud Cortex Framework, and we look forward to working together with Pythian to help organizations leverage the technologies needed to digitally transform their business,” said Craig Cook , director of strategic partnerships, Google Cloud.

For more information on how Pythian helps organizations accelerate the value of their data with the Google Cloud Cortex Framework, visit https://services.pythian.com/sap-google-cortex .

Founded in 1997, Pythian is a global services company that helps organizations transform by leveraging the power of data, analytics and the cloud. With a spectrum of solutions ranging from infrastructure modernization and data enablement to application acceleration and business collaboration, Pythian delivers full-lifecycle consulting, professional services and managed services to create outstanding business outcomes. An award-winning Google Cloud Partner with multiple Specializations including Cloud Migration, Data Analytics, Machine Learning, Infrastructure, Data Management, and Work Transformation – Enterprise, and a Google Cloud MSP, Pythian has delivered thousands of professional and managed services projects to the cloud. For more information visit www.pythian.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and on our Blog .

