Skience Accelerates Growth Trajectory in Q1 with Technology Enhancements, Strategic Partnerships, and New Clients

New integration partners and tech innovations reaffirm Skience’s leadership in the digital wealth management space

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ClientExperience—Skience, a leading financial services solution and consulting provider, continues to prioritize the quality and importance of the service provided to clients. The augmented Skience platform combines an array of features aimed at solving the day-to-day problems experienced by wealth managers.

SkienceONE, a new, customizable, out-of-the-box application for RIAs was released this year alongside the announcement of an implementation partnership with Incedo Inc., a leading WM digital transformation firm. This all-in-one, cloud-based system creates a streamlined experience for RIA adopters. In addition, the New Account Opening features have attracted the attention of new clients such as Compound Advisors, affording them the ability to offer their clients an award-winning onboarding experience.

“Now that we have Skience, Salesforce, Quik forms, and DocuSign fully integrated under one roof, we have a seamless process for onboarding new clients,” said Chris Maryanopolis, Chief Operations Officer, Signature Estate and Investment Advisors (SEIA), who recently started using Skience at his firm. “Skience enables us to map data from our CRM to our digital e-signature forms, thereby unlocking an improved client experience from the day they get started with us.”

Skience’s new Surveillance Solution has also attracted the attention of new clients, including Sentinel Benefits & Financial Group and early adopter Lion Street, a high-net-worth and business insurance market authority. Skience Surveillance allows firms to negate issues with scalability and visibility by leveraging their technology through custom configurations with full account transparency, while also easily performing supervisory and regulatory reviews through next-generation cloud compliance.

“Our focus is on unifying clients’ workflows to unleash their productivity, and we achieve this through the introduction of easily configurable, compliance-friendly solutions,” said Marc Butler, President and Chief Operating Officer at Skience. “In much the same way as the regulatory landscape is continuously changing, so too does our platform, always evolving and growing alongside the advisory firms we serve.”

Skience leverages more than 20 years of advisory and Consulting Services experience, and works with new clients such as PAX Financial Group and Relation Insurance Services to implement digital-first, cloud-based Salesforce advisory services. Through its Salesforce CRM integration, Skience is successfully helping firms transition from time-consuming manual business processes to efficient digital experiences.

By streamlining the transfer of information from one system to another through a combination of technical expertise, business acumen, and thought leadership, Skience solutions address the full lifecycle of data governance/quality, data integration (ETL, API), and business intelligence. For more information, please visit Skience.com.

About Skience

Skience delivers innovative digital strategies and solutions that transform businesses. Skience offers consulting services and an award-winning integrated platform that provides wealth management firms and RIAs an efficient way to unify their technology, increase back-office and advisor productivity, and set the stage for a great client experience. The Skience platform features a streamlined, end-to-end client onboarding and new account opening experience, deep integrations with leading custodial and clearing firms, compliance features, and daily data consolidation. Skience received a 2020 Technology Provider award from WealthManagement.com, a 2020 American Business Awards® Silver Stevie® award for fintech solutions, and was a Northern Virginia Technology Council Tech 100 honoree in 2019 and 2020.

Visit Skience.com to learn more.

