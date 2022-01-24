Augmentt Provides MSPs with a 360-Degree View into Microsoft 365 Security

Augmentt Secure is the only solution for MSPs to provide managed MFA alerting and MFA remediation for Microsoft 365 environments

OTTAWA, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Augmentt, the SaaS security and management platform built for MSPs, announced today it is addressing the MSP market’s unmet and growing need for a centralized and multi-tenant cloud app security monitoring and management solution for Microsoft 365. Available to MSPs anywhere, Augmentt Secure now includes managed multi-factor authentication (MFA) alerting and remediation and stands alone as the only solution for MSPs to offer MFA alerting and remediation for Microsoft 365 environments.

“Today’s MSPs need and want full visibility into conditional access policies, including MFA, across their clients’ entire Microsoft 365 environments,” said Derik Belair, CEO & Co-founder, Augmentt. “The addition of MFA configuration capabilities to Augmentt Secure answers this call, fills the gaps and streamlines Microsoft 365 security by providing MSPs with the one tool they need to more efficiently audit for compliance, protect against and detect security threats across all of their Microsoft 365 tenants.”

Giving MSPs the tools and insights they need to deliver greater value and better security

Using Augmentt’s game-changing cloud app security platform, MSPs can audit, protect and detect Microsoft 365 security to prevent breaches .

“Augmentt Secure gives MSPs a clear line of sight into their clients’ Microsoft 365 environments and enables them to improve reporting and more easily demonstrate how they are managing and securing the business and its employees at scale,” continued Belair. “With Augmentt Secure in their toolbox, one technician can proactively manage the security of hundreds of end-users for unmatched efficiency and customer value,” continued Belair.

With the new release of Augmentt Secure, MSPs can streamline monitoring across all MFA policies and automatically generate tickets and alerts for compliance violations. With Augmentt Secure, MSPs can:

Run free security threat reports to all their customers and prospects, making it easier to sell security services by showing current cyber threat attempts on organizations and devising appropriate threat mitigation strategies.

Audit security configurations, like MFA, find vulnerabilities like legacy authentication and monitor policy adoption across all the customers.

Protect customers’ M365 environment by enforcing and monitoring security policies, like MFA.

Detect any changes to MFA status with alerts via email.

Improved Visibility and Reduced Risk Lead to More Cross-Sell Opportunities for MSPs

Clear visibility into security policies and the ability to reduce risk across their clients’ Microsoft 365 environments, also creates opportunity for MSPs to sell and deliver more security services for cloud apps and SaaS software to both existing and new clients.

“With added features like MFA configuration, our MSP partners can feel confident in knowing that Augmentt is committed to investing in solutions that help them establish and maintain the highest levels of security and compliance for their clients,” added Belair.

“Augmentt has allowed us to streamline M365 management, which was amazing. Now with the ability to manage and configure security defaults for MFA via Conditional Access policies, it’s become our go-to tool to make changes in Azure, all from a single screen in Augmentt,” said Cary Wagner, Technical Operations Director/CEO at Pacific NorthWest Managed IT Services.

Augmentt Secure with MFA configuration capabilities is available now, and through June 30, 2022, Augmentt is offering 100 free seats of Secure to get MSPs started on their journey toward gaining a 360-degree view into the security of their clients’ Microsoft 365 environments.

For more information about Augmentt’s solutions, training and partner enablement resources visit www.augmentt.com.

About Augmentt

Founded in 2020, Augmentt’s mission is to provide managed service providers (MSPs) a smart solution to address the complexities driven by the unprecedented adoption of SaaS. Augmentt’s platform and solutions are designed to make SaaS management easy and profitable while delivering the framework for Augmentt partners to become world-class MSPs. For more information, visit www.augmentt.com.

Press Contact:

[email protected]

888-670-8444

[email protected]

www.augmentt.com