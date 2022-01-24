Talentcube Returns to “Die Höhle der Löwen”

Reaffirms Video’s Permanent Impact on Talent Experiences — Providing Authentic Experiences for Candidates, Recruiters, Employees and Hiring Managers

MUNICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Phenom, the global leader in Talent Experience Management (TXM), today announced that Talentcube, the experience-driven video technology startup it acquired in 2021, will return to the popular “Die Höhle der Löwen” (“Lions Den”) show where entrepreneurs pitch their business to potential investors and aspire to attract financing for future growth.





Debuting on May 16, the new Lions Den segment will revisit the successful investments made in Talentcube and its innovative video technology, culminating with being acquired by Phenom. Talentcube originally appeared on the show in 2017 and quickly won the support of well-known German business leader and investor Carsten Maschmeyer.

“Talentcube’s video technology is a perfect example of the kind of groundbreaking technology we invest in to deliver value to people and businesses around the world through startups. The exit to the US unicorn has exceeded our expectations. We are proud to now be involved in Phenom,” Maschmeyer stated.

Talentcube’s founders envisioned a future where remote video hiring could be just as authentic and engaging as in-person hiring. As part of Phenom’s Talent Experience Management (TXM) platform for candidates, recruiters, employees and hiring managers, that vision has become a reality — providing seamless video functionality for a post-COVID, hybrid workforce and a differentiator in the increasingly competitive talent acquisition market.

“With skills shortages around the world, companies are looking to hire, develop and retain qualified employees as quickly and accurately as possible. Our video technology can deliver high-value experiences that benefit every talent stakeholder across the entire talent journey,” said Sebastian Hust, Sr. Director, Talent Experience Strategy, Phenom.

Phenom’s video technology helps recruiters and hiring teams qualify candidates faster and with confidence. As part of a holistic talent experience, recruiters can engage with and evaluate candidates beyond written words — all within the Phenom CRM. Video Assessments directly reduces time to hire by alleviating screening bottlenecks while providing a consistent approach to screening organizations’ best-fit candidates.

Recently recognized as a Strategic Leader in Fosway’s 2022 9-GridTM for talent acquisition for the second consecutive year, visit phenom.com to learn why Phenom TXM is dramatically different and how it delivers experience and AI at scale. Visit talentcube.com to learn more about the upcoming segment.

