OpsCruise Named a 2022 Cool Vendor by Gartner® for Observability and Monitoring

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloudnative—OpsCruise, the company delivering intelligent observability for modern applications, today announced that it has been recognized as a Cool Vendor in the 2022 Gartner® report, “Cool Vendors™ in Observability and Monitoring for Logging and Containers.”1 The report evaluates interesting, new, and innovative vendors, products and services in the market.

The transformation to digital has created a complex IT infrastructure consisting of traditional and cloud applications with multi-cloud, virtual and cloud-native capabilities – all being managed with multiple monitoring tools. The operational blind spots, cost explosion and delays created as a result are now requiring a modern, full-stack approach to observability.

Key findings in the report include:

“Diminishing distinctions between traditional IT operations and site reliability engineers (SRE) teams. And legacy monitoring tools were not designed to operate as part of the SRE toolset.

Escalating costs as enterprises now ingest more than 10s of TB of log files per day, with an increasing number ingesting more than 100TB and few approaching a petabyte (1000TB).

Delays in finding the important ‘needles in the haystack’ as observables in modern environments have resulted in large data volumes at high velocity.

Challenges in troubleshooting microservice systems due to their distributed and ephemeral nature.”

OpsCruise is used by leading global companies, including Avis Budget Group, Chicago Trading Company and Quest Diagnostics, to manage their cloud-native applications in modern environments where serverless and non-serverless co-exist. By leveraging OpenTelemetry, eBPF and open-source tools such as Prometheus, Grafana Loki and Jaeger, the OpsCruise ML-centric platform provides a “smart-layer” of observability including dependency mapping, predictive anomaly detection and automated causal analysis. The net result is a standards-based future safe platform that offers 90%+ fewer false positives, 10x faster MTTR all at about one-third the cost of traditional legacy monitoring tools.

“We are honored to be named a Cool Vendor in this Gartner report,” said Scott Fulton, Founder and CEO of OpsCruise. “We believe that it’s ultimately a data problem – traditional approaches that rely on proprietary agents to collect data and provide pixels-as-a-service in an expensive vendor cloud won’t scale with dynamic modern applications. Building on the standards-based tools and adding automation and meaningful insights to the data is the path forward.”

