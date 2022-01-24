Productiv Hires New Chief Product Officer Alok Ojha as Demand for SaaS Intelligence™ Skyrockets

New Executive Bolsters Market-Leading Team Behind Popular Data-Driven SaaS Platform

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Productiv, the market leader in software-as-a-service management, today announced the company has hired prominent senior product executive Alok Ojha for the position of Chief Product Officer. This appointment follows hyper-growth of the company’s SaaS Intelligence platform as enterprises increasingly rely upon Productiv’s capabilities to provide engaging digital employee experiences for their hybrid workforce—while maintaining proper governance with operational efficiency. Productiv also launched new improvements to its AppCenter capability today, just weeks after announcing its new Elastic License Management (ELM) add-on, which helps IT teams optimize SaaS spend by automating license management workflows.

“Organizations are rapidly deploying more SaaS applications than ever to provide their employees with the best tools needed for the job, but IT and finance teams are challenged by the lack of full visibility and control across their SaaS portfolio,” said Alok Ojha, chief product officer for Productiv. “Along with the amazing team at Productiv, I’m excited about solving this crucial problem and driving the next phase of growth for Productiv’s SaaS Intelligence platform. Productiv is the only solution in the market that unlocks the power of data to enable companies to manage SaaS at scale by delivering visibility, proactive governance, risk remediation, simplified procurement and renewal decisions – and better employee experiences.”

Productiv also announced updates to AppCenter, an internal app store for organizations that delivers a consumer-grade experience for employees – so they can find apps and request access – while allowing IT to automate fulfillment with built-in security and compliance through vetted SaaS applications. AppCenter removes the friction of manual app approval and fulfillment processes for IT through configured and automated workflows, and improves the employee experience for searching and gaining access to apps. Since its launch, AppCenter has helped companies fulfill app requests three times faster, reduce time spent with manual approval provisioning by 95% and increase app adoption and employee satisfaction by 17%.

The new version of AppCenter offers the following improvements and features:

Faster fulfillment via automated app approval, license fulfillment workflows and notifications via Slack

Enhanced app discovery via customizable app descriptions, resources and attributes

Increased visibility into the fulfillment process via two-way ticketing integrations to notify employees of ticket updates via Jira, Zendesk and email

“We’re laser focused on delivering the most useful data-driven SaaS Intelligence to our customers, which is why we’re so excited that Alok is joining our team,” said Jody Shapiro, CEO and co-founder of Productiv. “Alok brings a proven track record of building innovative products at category-defining companies like Box where he was the brains behind Box’s security and compliance products including Box Shield. His experience in building great product teams and his expertise across multiple relevant market domains including enterprise SaaS, collaboration, productivity, security, compliance and API platform will help us in our next stage of growth.”

Alok Ojha arrives at Productiv from Box, where he was VP of Product Management for Enterprise, Security and Compliance products representing one of the three pillars of Box’s Content Cloud. He was responsible for the overall strategy and execution across the portfolio, which included products like Box Shield and Box Governance and helped contribute to Box’s growth from $500M to $1B in run rate business during his stay. Before Box, he held product leadership roles at companies like CloudPassage (acquired), Proofpoint (acquired), EMC, RSA and CA Technologies. Alok is a graduate from IIT Kharagpur.

Productiv is the data-driven, enterprise SaaS Intelligence Platform for the modern CIO. Companies like Fox, Uber and Zoom use Productiv to create a system of record for their SaaS portfolios with the most detailed view into how software is actually used. With robust data and insights, IT is able to unlock new transformational change for their organizations while more efficiently executing on day-to-day operations. Founded in 2018 and backed by Accel, IVP and Norwest Venture Partners, Productiv is on a journey to transform how you think about SaaS and the impact it can have on your organization. To learn more about Productiv, click here.

