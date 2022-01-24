Tricentis Amplifies Dolby’s Testing Success By Leveraging ServiceNow Automation

Dolby significantly increases speed of testing for applications by utilizing Tricentis qTest and Tosca

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tricentis, a leading testing platform for modern cloud and enterprise applications, today announced that Dolby is leveraging Tricentis qTest and Tosca to significantly reduce test automation to deliver fast, high-quality releases for enterprise-critical applications like ServiceNow.

“As a business, there are some applications that are absolutely critical to your IT infrastructure,” said Chris Collins, Chief Customer Officer at Tricentis. “For Dolby, testing for ServiceNow had been notoriously complex. By switching to our qTest and Tosca solutions, the company has automated the testing of their ServiceNow application, ultimately improving quality and saving their employees time and resources.”

To improve the testing capabilities of financially significant applications, Dolby’s Testing Center of Excellence (TCoE) utilized Tricentis Tosca and Tricentis qTest to create innovative testing solutions.

Dolby realized the challenges and resources needed when handling the twice-yearly and quarterly patches for ServiceNow, including the number of manual hours it took the company’s TCoE team to completely test the new updates. Additionally, with the complex 9-week testing cycle, it is difficult to achieve complete test coverage across the many permutations and combinations of test data and different scenarios for multiple applications and region-specific versions.

“After having gone through ServiceNow automation and utilizing this process for a few months, I can tell that we are not spending several cycles on testing,” said Dolby’s IT director Mamatha Mitr. “The team is benefiting from seamless upgrades. We utilize the centralized dashboard that provides complete visibility of the metrics, like total runtime of what has been completed, what’s scheduled to be done, and more.”

To date, the company has successfully automated 200+ test cases, to support future releases of ServiceNow, as well as achieving 90%+ test coverage for all key areas of the application.

