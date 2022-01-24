Teucrium Launches Agricultural Strategy No K-1 ETF (TILL)

BURLINGTON, Vt.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Teucrium Trading, LLC, the Sponsor of agricultural futures-based ETFs, today announced that the Teucrium Agricultural Strategy No K-1 ETF (“TILL” or “the Fund”) will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange today under the ticker TILL. The Fund is an actively managed, long only, diversified agricultural ETF that provides futures price exposure to corn, wheat, soybean, and sugar markets.

TILL simplifies investor access to agricultural markets. The Fund is listed under a ’40 Act structure, and issues a 1099 tax form rather than a K-1 tax form. This will allow for investors to access TILL through more brokerages, and for financial advisors to include TILL in model portfolios, establishing long-term, cost-effective allocations to commodities.

“We are pleased to offer TILL to investors seeking diversified exposure to agricultural markets,” said Jake Hanley, Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Strategist at Teucrium. “A diversified portfolio is more important than ever, as inflation, geopolitical instability, and other market forces impact public markets. TILL will provide investors simplified access to commodity markets, which can provide additional diversification to your portfolio.”

Teucrium has more than a decade of experience sponsoring agricultural exchange traded products. TILL joins Teucrium’s existing slate of exchange traded products:

Ticker: CORN – Teucrium Corn Fund

Ticker: WEAT – Teucrium Wheat Fund

Ticker: SOYB – Teucrium Soybean Fund

Ticker: CANE – Teucrium Sugar Fund

Ticker: TAGS – Teucrium Agricultural Fund (Diversified Passive Strategy)

About Teucrium Trading LLC

Teucrium Trading is an ETF provider focused on U.S. Agriculture. Its mission is to empower investors with the knowledge and tools necessary to intelligently design well diversified portfolios. Teucrium’s suite of Exchange Traded Products has revolutionized the way commodity ETFs are structured;Teucrium’s products are widely available to investors and advisors in traditional brokerage accounts.

Prospectus: www.teucrium.com

The Fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC

Risks and Disclosure

Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

A copy of the prospectus may be obtained at: www.teucrium.com

The Teucrium Corn, Sugar, Soybean, Wheat and Agricultural Funds (the “Funds”) are not mutual funds or any other type of Investment Company within the meaning of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and are not subject to regulation thereunder. The funds are commodity pools. Investors may choose to use the Funds as a vehicle to hedge against the risk of loss, and there are risks involved in such hedging activities. Unlike mutual funds, the Funds generally will not distribute dividends to its shareholders. Investors may choose to use the Funds as a means of investing indirectly in corn, soybean, wheat or sugar cane. There are risks involved in such investments. Shares of the Funds are not FDIC insured may lose value and have no bank guarantee.

The Teucrium Agricultural Strategy No K-1 ETF (Ticker: TILL) is a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended and, therefore, may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular security than a diversified fund. TILL is a commodity pool regulated by the CFTC. TILL is new and has limited operating history.

The funds invest in corresponding commodity futures contracts, cash and cash equivalents and are not intended to directly track the spot price of a particular commodity (such as corn, wheat, soybeans or sugar cane).

Futures Risks: Commodities and futures generally are volatile and are not suitable for all investors.

Futures investing is highly speculative and involves a high degree of risk. An investor may lose all or substantially all of an investment. Investing in commodity interests subject each Fund to the risks of its related industry. These risks could result in large fluctuations in the price of a particular Fund’s respective shares. Funds that focus on a single sector generally experience greater volatility. For further discussion of these and additional risks associated with an investment in the Funds please read the respective Fund Prospectus before investing.

Futures may be affected by Backwardation: a market condition in which a futures price is lower in the distant delivery months than in the near delivery months. As a result, the fund may benefit because it would be selling more expensive contracts and buying less expensive ones on an ongoing basis; and Contango: A condition in which distant delivery prices for futures exceeds spot prices, often due to costs of storage and insuring the underlying commodity. Opposite of backwardation. As a result, the Fund’s total return may be lower than might otherwise be the case because it would be selling less expensive contracts and buying more expensive one.

Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against loss.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC is the distributor for the Teucrium Funds.

This material must be preceded or accompanied by a prospectus.

Teucrium Investment Advisors, LLC is an investment adviser in Burlington, Vermont and is a wholly owned limited liability company of Teucrium Trading, LLC. Teucrium Investment Advisors, LLC is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration of an investment adviser does not imply any specific level of skill or training and does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission. Teucrium Investment Advisors, LLC only transacts business in states in which it is properly registered or is excluded or exempted from registration. A copy of Teucrium Investment Advisors, LLC’s current written disclosure brochure filed with the SEC which discusses among other things, Teucrium Investment Advisors, LLC’s business practices, services and fees, is available through the SEC’s website at: www.adviserinfo.sec.gov.

