Yooz Welcomes New Channel Partner Lead to Continue Its Strategic Growth Initiative

Following the appointment of an entirely new c-suite executive team, Yooz is continuing to scale its global organization with a focus on partner initiatives

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Accounts Payable (AP) automation market leader Yooz today announced the company has another addition to its leadership team, naming Jennifer Andreas as the North American Head of Channel Partnerships.

In her new position, Jennifer is responsible for continuing to foster current Yooz valued partnerships and the Finance and Accounting ecosystems, such as system integrators with a prime focus on Sage, Sage Intacct, Microsoft, NetSuite ERP integrators, ISVs in the ERP sector, digital payment and DMS space, and major CPA firms throughout the US. Additionally, Jennifer is working to develop and identify new partnerships that expand and solidify the Yooz foothold as the top AP automation solution in the market. Creating and maintaining valued partnerships and strengthening a brand’s market presence are areas in which she has excelled for almost 30 years.

“The experience and knowledge Jennifer brings with her is going to help propel Yooz to a wholly new level,” says Cody Manning, NORAM Chief Sales Officer. “She has a proven record of applying her vast understanding of the channel and using it to help propel brand recognition/market reach. I am looking forward to collaborating with her as she puts her plan in motion, and I am extremely excited about what is to come.”

Andreas brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in all aspects of partnership, development and strategy in IT and change management, believing that the way to real success is developing a true mutually beneficial relationship that helps both sides meet and surpass their growth targets. This idea of investing in partnerships and realizing mutual value – a trademark of her work – ties directly into Yooz’s core values of striving for excellence and sharing a customer-centric ambition. It is one of the one of the primary factors behind her decision to join the Yooz family and a key factor in her fit as a team member.

“I’m looking forward to locking arms with Yooz leadership to build something that will directly impact the company’s growth over the next 1-2 years and beyond,” said Andreas. “I’m thrilled at the prospect of working with a company that places the same emphasis and value on partnerships as I have developed throughout my career, understanding and uniquely fostering valuable relationships with each partnership.”

One of Andreas’ immediate areas of focus will be addressing partnerships in specific verticals such as construction, manufacturing, distribution, automotive and hospitality. Her primary goal is to help organizations understand that they can significantly benefit from the time and cost ROI of seamlessly-integrated automation, while also strengthening their supply chains for a wider economic reach through the support and help of solid, mutually beneficial partnerships.

About Yooz

Yooz provides the smartest, most powerful and easiest-to-use cloud-based Purchase-to-Pay (P2P) automation solution. It delivers unmatched savings, speed and security with affordable zero-risk subscriptions to more than 4,000 customers and 200,000 users worldwide.

Yooz’s unique solution leverages Artificial Intelligence and RPA technologies to deliver an amazing level of automation with extreme simplicity, traceability and end-to-end customizable features. It integrates seamlessly with more than 250 financial systems, exceeding any other solution on the market.

Yooz is a fast-growing, award-winning, SaaS innovator that is the perfect fit for mid-size organizations across all sectors. It has been recognized as a Great Place to Work®, 10 Best Cloud Solution Provider by Industry Era, Best of SaaS Showplace (BoSS) by THINKstrategies, Top 10 Accounting Solution Provider by CFO Tech Outlook, and Top 50 Company to Watch by Spend Matters.

Yooz North America is headquartered in the Dallas, Texas metropolitan area with global offices in Europe.

