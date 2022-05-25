The Arena Group to Present at Two Investor Conferences

Ross Levinsohn to Present and Host Meeting at The B. Riley Securities 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference and The LD Micro Invitational XII

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AREN) (the “Company” or “The Arena Group”), a tech-powered media company with 40 owned and operated properties and more than 200 brands including Sports Illustrated, TheStreet, Inc. (“TheStreet”), Parade Media (“Parade”), and HubPages, Inc. (“HubPages”) operating on a single technology platform, today announced that Ross Levinsohn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Doug Smith, Chief Financial Officer, and Andrew Q. Kraft, Chief Operating Officer, will present at two upcoming investor conferences:

B. Riley Securities 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference Date: Wednesday, May 25, 2022 Time: 4:20 p.m. PT Format: Fireside Chat, Available for one-on-one meetings May 25 Registration: To request a meeting please contact: [email protected] or email FNK IR at [email protected] LD Micro Invitational XII Date: Wednesday, June 8, 2022 Time: 4:30 p.m. PT Format: Group Presentation and One-on-One Meetings Conference Info: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_82067/conference_home.html

A copy of the presentation used at these conferences will be archived on the company’s investor relations website.

About The Arena Group

The Arena Group creates robust digital destinations that delight consumers with powerful journalism and news about the things they love – their favorite sports teams, advice on investing, the inside scoop on personal finance, and the latest on lifestyle essentials. With powerful technology, editorial expertise, data management, and marketing savvy, the transformative company enables brands like Sports Illustrated, TheStreet and Parade to deliver highly relevant content and experiences that consumers love. To learn more, visit www.thearenagroup.net.

