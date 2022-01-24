Start Spreading the News: DISCO Opens New York City Office

Aggressive Company Expansion Driven by Growing Global Customer Base Creates Opportunity for Second U.S. Office Location

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#hiring–DISCO takes Manhattan! Today, DISCO (NYSE:LAW), a leader in AI-enabled legal technology, officially opened the doors of its new office in New York City. Located at 335 Madison Avenue next to Grand Central Station, DISCO’s New York office provides proximity to leading global law firms, international corporations, and an investor community that increasingly engages DISCO to explore new ways technology can deliver better legal outcomes.

With global headquarters in Austin, Texas and EMEA headquarters in London, DISCO is creating footholds in markets that are not only critical locations for the legal industry, but also provide access to top talent. DISCO is aggressively growing its sales, marketing, engineering, professional services, and human resources teams, and will build its New York office to accommodate multiple functions to best meet the needs of employees and customers.

“As we continue to scale to meet growing global customer demand, it is important to meet our customers where they are. And our customers are in New York City!” said DISCO CEO Kiwi Camara. “I’m incredibly excited to be in our second international business hub where we can connect with top legal talent who are committed to using technology to transform the practice of law, in addition to top business talent who can join our team and bring our mission to life.”

DISCO is planning to continue its global expansion in the years ahead. Future offices are planned in Canada and continental Europe.

To learn more about career opportunities at DISCO globally and in its New York location, visit https://www.csdisco.com/careers.

About DISCO

DISCO (NYSE:LAW) provides a cloud-native, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution that simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. Our scalable, integrated solution enables legal departments to easily collect, process and review enterprise data that is relevant or potentially relevant to legal matters. For more information, visit www.csdisco.com.

