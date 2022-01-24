The AscellaHealth Family of Companies Expands Executive Team Leadership for Ongoing Support of Strategic Business Initiatives and Accelerated Growth

BERWYN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The AscellaHealth Family of Companies, including, AscellaHealth, a global healthcare and specialty pharmacy solutions company, strategic partner Optime Care and Terebellum, an Ireland-based subsidiary, is pleased to announce the promotion/addition of several executive-level leaders to support strategic business initiatives, further enhance the AscellaHealth Family of Companies’ market position as an industry innovator and guide their expansion, which has reached an impressive 1,556% four-year revenue increase based on organic growth and acquisitions.





“Our outstanding executive team continues to demonstrate exceptional capabilities to develop, promote and successfully drive the AscellaHealth Family of Companies’ innovative Specialty Pharmacy programs and services,” says Dea Belazi, president and CEO, AscellaHealth. “These new hires and well-earned promotions represent our ongoing commitment to provide innovative programs and services designed to optimize clinical outcomes and quality of life for patients with complex chronic conditions or rare diseases.”

Tiffany Ellen Burt has been hired as president and chief operating officer of Optime Care. In this role reporting to the president and CEO of AscellaHealth and Board of Directors of Optime Care, she will be responsible for the overall management, growth and strategic direction of Optime Care, with a specific focus on business development and cultural direction. Tiffany comes to Optime Care with over two decades of healthcare and pharmaceutical experience, including deep leadership skills contributing to overall business growth.

Darcey McDermott has been promoted to chief marketing and communications officer, where she will be responsible for directing and overseeing advertising activities, brand management and marketing communications for the AscellaHealth Family of Companies. In this role, she will maintain strong relationships with media, industry peers and experts to ensure that marketing activities contribute to the organization’s strategic goals and vision, thought leadership and overall success.

Craig Caceci has been promoted to executive vice president and managing director, Terebellum, a subsidiary of AscellaHealth, where he will oversee organization performance, develop and implement strategic plans, as well as establish and maintain business relationships to positively impact sales and overall revenue growth.

Donovan Quill has been promoted to executive vice president, Business Development, Growth & Strategy, Terebellum, where he will develop and execute company sales and marketing plans, including lead generation and sales implementation. He will also identify new growth channels and form strategic partnerships that advance diversified opportunities.

Michael Baldzicki has been promoted to chief brand officer, where he will support the comprehensive business strategy to increase brand awareness of the AscellaHealth Family of Companies, enhance perceived market value and improve lines of services for patients, payers, life sciences and providers. As a brand champion, Mike will ensure the AscellaHealth brand is infused into all parts of the company from sales and marketing to finance, customer service and everything in between.

About AscellaHealth LLC



AscellaHealth is a global Healthcare & Specialty Pharmacy solutions organization serving patients, payers, life sciences and providers, offering a comprehensive portfolio of customized, tech-enabled specialty pharmaceutical and medical management services. An Inc. 5000 2021 winner, AscellaHealth’s unique, patient-centric approach supports its strategic partnership with Optime Care and is built upon proprietary technology processes for innovative programs and services optimizing health outcomes and quality of life for patients with complex chronic conditions or rare diseases that require specialty medications and/or gene and cell therapies. Visit www.AscellaHealth.com.

About Optime Care



Optime Care, Inc. is a nationally recognized specialty pharmacy, distribution and patient management organization offering a suite of comprehensive services tailored to maximize the therapeutic opportunities for the treatment of orphan and rare disorders. Our executive team has partnered in the launch and management of over 40 orphan products and programs while consistently implementing the best brand services for the community. Our experience with small patient populations, coupled with our strategic partnership with AscellaHealth, enhances our services and ability to serve the specialty pharmacy market. Optime Care has dual-accreditation from the Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC) for compliance with specialty pharmacy and the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) for specialty pharmacy services that demonstrate a commitment to providing quality care and services to consumers. https://www.optimecare.com/

About Terebellum



Terebellum is a Dublin, Ireland based subsidiary of AscellaHealth representing our global footprint throughout Europe. Our premier group purchasing services, unique pharmaceutical financial solutions, payer and market access expertise and custom pull-through programs targeted to Life Sciences partners and other industry stakeholders ensure optimal cost savings and enhanced clinical outcomes. Terebellum’s leadership team has the deep payer, reimbursement, marketing, and financial expertise needed to provide a consultative approach for branded specialty products to be brought to market successfully.

