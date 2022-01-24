Industry Leader, Tyler Painter, Joins Wisk as Chief Financial Officer

New CFO Brings Strong History of Developing, Launching, and Commercializing New Technologies

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wisk Aero, a leading Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) company and developer of the first all-electric, self-flying air taxi in the US, announced today that Tyler Painter has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. In his new role, Painter will lead Wisk’s finance, accounting, corporate development, and information technology teams and will be responsible for overseeing the company’s financial planning and objectives.

“I am excited to welcome Tyler as Wisk’s new Chief Financial Officer,” said Gary Gysin, CEO of Wisk “Tyler has a firsthand understanding of our industry and a strong history of commercializing new technologies and business models. His experience and expertise in both small and large public companies, capital raising, and partnerships will further solidify Wisk’s industry leadership as we continue our growth trajectory and push toward commercialization.”

Painter brings decades of financial and operational management experience to Wisk, with a wide array of experience across private, public, and Fortune 500 companies. Most recently he served as Chief Financial Officer for Surf Air Mobility, a company focused on accelerating the adoption of electric regional air travel. Prior to Surf Air Mobility, Tyler was CFO of Fair Financial Corp. and spent ten years as the CFO and COO of Solazyme, a biotechnology company that developed and commercialized sustainable renewable oils and ingredients, where he helped grow the company from early stages through its IPO and beyond. Earlier in his career, Tyler was Corporate Treasurer and VP of Finance for Wind River Systems, a global leader in delivering software for intelligent systems with major customers across the Aerospace and Defense industry.

“The world of mobility is changing rapidly as consumers increasingly demand more flexible and sustainable solutions,” said Painter. “With a culture built on Silicon Valley innovation and the discipline and expertise of a world-leading aerospace company, Wisk is well-positioned to lead the Advanced Air Mobility market – which is expected to produce major growth opportunities for decades. I’m thrilled to join the talented team at Wisk as we push to transform how people get from one place to another.”

Painter joins Wisk following its recent $450M investment commitment from The Boeing Company in January 2022.

ABOUT WISK

Wisk is an advanced air mobility (AAM) company dedicated to delivering safe, everyday flight for everyone. Wisk’s self-flying, eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) air taxi, will make it possible for passengers to skip the traffic and get to their destination faster. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area and New Zealand, Wisk is an independent company backed by The Boeing Company and Kitty Hawk Corporation. With over a decade of experience and over 1500 test flights, Wisk is shaping the future of daily commutes and urban travel, safely and sustainably. Wisk is on a journey to deliver safe, autonomous, all-electric, everyday flight, join us and learn more here.

Contacts

Media Contact

Chris Brown



[email protected]