Typeform Teams Up with Square to Help Businesses Personalize Online Interactions

Typeform integration to help sellers to grow and engage audiences with solutions that include the first no-code product recommendation quiz for Square Online

BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Typeform, a conversational interaction platform, has announced a new integration with Square to help online sellers better reach, acquire and engage customers. Sellers can now embed Typeform solutions in their e-commerce workflows to instantly enhance their Square Online sites with conversational experiences that drive more leads, affinity and loyalty.

Typeform solutions for Square Online include the first quiz-based product recommendation tool in the Square App Marketplace. With Typeform quizzes that are engineered to drive loyalty by using interactive design and conversational AI, sellers can now provide highly-personalized recommendations for products in their Square catalog to customers, all without writing a single line of code.

“Now more than ever, businesses need to interact with their customers online in a way that is helpful, human and scalable,” said Irana Wasti, chief product officer at Typeform. “Thanks to Typeform’s seamless integration with Square Online, sellers can offer unique, personalized engagement at scale powered by world-class design and technology, without needing programming skills or massive support teams.”

Square Online is an e-commerce service for Square sellers that allows them to integrate in-store and online sales. Sellers can set up their own Square Online site by easily importing inventory from their item library in Square Dashboard. Sellers who use typeforms to elevate their online interactions are empowered to provide more human, consultative experiences on their digital channels, ensuring that customers feel a human connection to their business at every step of the e-commerce journey.

The Typeform app will enable Square sellers to embed typeforms in their Square sites, create new leads in their Square CRM from Typeform responses, create product recommendation quizzes for their customers, use Typeform as an ordering interface for online and offline transactions through its point-of-sale integration, and reward customers with loyalty points for answering typeforms.

Learn more by visiting typeform.com/square-integration.

About Typeform

Typeform is a no-code SaaS platform with thoughtfully-designed tools that help companies grow their business by engaging with their audience. Offering people-friendly forms, quizzes, surveys, and asynchronous video solutions, Typeform turns digital interactions into human connection. Launched in 2012, Typeform drives more than 500 million digital interactions per year and integrates with hundreds of other business-critical tools like HubSpot, Calendly, and Slack, to name a few. Typeform is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain with an office in San Francisco, California, and has a globally-distributed workforce of over 450 people. For more information, visit www.typeform.com.

