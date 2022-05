The Standard Hires Erik Hermann as Retirement Plan Consultant

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Standard announced the hiring of Erik Hermann as a retirement plan consultant. He will work with advisors and third-party administrators in Illinois.





Hermann has more than 11 years of experience in the retirement plan and benefits industry. He held previous roles as managing director and investment education consultant and is also a former personal investing lead licensing mentor.

Hermann is a Certified Financial Planner®. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Miami University in addition to FINRA Series 7 and NASAA 63 and 65 licenses.

“Erik’s deep retirement plan industry experience and commitment to service will be an asset to our team and our advisor and TPA partners,” said Derek Fuller, regional sales director for The Standard.

