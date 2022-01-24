TheoremOne Announces Merger with S4Capital, Will Help Lead Technology Services Practice

TheoremOne®, an innovation and engineering partner to the Global 1000, will augment S4Capital’s technology consulting capabilities.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TheoremOne, a leader in agile, full-stack innovation, engineering, and design that helps major enterprises achieve strategic digital transformation, today announced its combination with S4Capital plc (SFOR.L), a technology-led digital advertising and marketing services company.





The merger will accelerate S4Capital’s transition into a technology and innovation firm, powered by the combination of art and science. As an innovation and engineering partner to the Global 1000, TheoremOne will play a critical role in this evolution.

As a result of the combination, TheoremOne will now have access to dozens of new capabilities including those in the media, content, data, and analytics verticals. The merger with S4Capital brings unique and innovative agencies into TheoremOne’s orbit including Media.Monks — a leader in branded digital experiences, content, and marketing data.

“We wanted a partner that could serve both as an accelerant for our growth and that was passionate about helping us disrupt the technology consulting ecosystem — joining forces with Media.Monks and S4Capital means we’ll be taking the field with some of the best talent in the world,” said Brady Brim-DeForest, CEO of TheoremOne. “The entrepreneurial, growth-focused culture at S4Capital is one where I’m confident our team will feel right at home.”

S4Capital plc (SFOR.L) is the tech-led, new age/new era digital advertising and marketing services company, established by Sir Martin Sorrell in May 2018. Its strategy is to build a purely digital advertising and marketing services business for global, multinational, regional, and local clients, as well as millennial-driven influencer brands. This will be achieved by integrating leading businesses in three practice areas: Content, Data&digital media, and Technology services, along with an emphasis on “faster, better, cheaper” executions in an always-on consumer-led environment, with a unitary structure.

Sir Martin Sorrell, S4Capital Executive Chairman said, “With the intersection of Marketing, Sales, and Information Technology continuing to be a key topic for brands and all C-suite executives, we at S4Capital are building a genuinely integrated offer for our clients comprising best-in-class technology services combined with content and data&digital media expertise. We are delighted to welcome Brady, Will, David, and their colleagues – their vision and ambition will no doubt be a great fit for us.”

TheoremOne will continue to operate autonomously and its leadership team will maintain operational control. Brim-DeForest will continue to serve as CEO, founder William Jessup as Head of Services, and David Kullmann as Head of Staffing and Embedded Teams. TheoremOne leadership will report directly to S4Capital’s Executive Committee with a broad mandate to continue to build its world-class capabilities and client base.

“We are thrilled to embark on the next phase of TheoremOne’s growth and development with our partners at Media.Monks and S4Capital,” said Will Jessup, TheoremOne Founder and Head of Services.

“We are excited to share our vision of disrupting the traditional consulting model with Media.Monks and S4Capital. Together, we will leverage TheoremOne’s capabilities to drive technology-enabled enterprise transformation. This unique merger will deliver exponential value to our joint client portfolio and beyond,” said David Kullmann, TheoremOne Partner and Head of Staffing Services.

About TheoremOne®

TheoremOne is an innovation and engineering company that advises clients on product strategy, engineering, design, and culture, then partners with them to build and launch technology-driven solutions to their most complex problems.

TheoremOne was founded in 2007 by Will Jessup (Founder & Head of Services) and has been led since 2017 by Brady Brim-DeForest (CEO). With a team of over 370 experts distributed around the world (70% in North America), TheoremOne helps clients such as American Express, AT&T, Intel, Starbucks, Caterpillar, and several of the world’s leading technology companies conceptualize, build, support and manage their digital products, services, and experiences.

TheoremOne is chosen by clients when results matter most — becoming the agent of change, and driving a transformation that involves not only technology but also people, process, and leadership.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, TheoremOne’s global team of engineers, designers, technologists, researchers, strategists, and advisors has deep expertise across a broad variety of industries including consumer electronics, automotive, manufacturing, supply chain, healthcare, finance, and entertainment.

About S4Capital

S4Capital plc (SFOR.L) is the tech-led, new age/new era digital advertising and marketing services company, established by Sir Martin Sorrell in May 2018.

Its strategy is to build a purely digital advertising and marketing services business for global, multinational, regional, local clients, and millennial-driven influencer brands. This will be achieved by integrating leading businesses in three practice areas: Content, Data&digital media, and Technology services, along with an emphasis on “faster, better, cheaper” executions in an always-on consumer-led environment, with a unitary structure.

Digital is by far the fastest-growing segment of the advertising market. S4Capital estimates that in 2021 digital accounted for over 60% (for the first time) or $400-450 billion of total global advertising spend of $680-700 billion (excluding over $500 billion of trade promotion marketing, the primary target of the Amazon advertising platform) and projects that by 2025 total global advertising spend will expand to $975 billion and digital’s share will grow to approximately 70%, accelerated by the impact of covid-19. In fact, 97% of the projected growth in Advertising spend between 2021 and 2025 will come from Digital. Global spend on Digital Transformation (the primary addressable market for Technology Services) is growing at 21% CAGR and projected to be $879bn by 2025.

In 2018, S4Capital combined with MediaMonks, the leading AdAge A-listed creative digital content production company led by Victor Knaap and Wesley ter Haar, and then with MightyHive, the market-leading digital media solutions provider for future thinking marketers and agencies, led by Peter Kim and Christopher S. Martin.

Since then, MediaMonks and MightyHive have combined with more than 25 companies across Content, Data&digital media and Technology services. For a full list, please see the S4Capital website.

In August 2021, S4Capital launched its unitary brand by merging MediaMonks and MightyHive into Media.Monks, represented by a dynamic logo mark that features MightyHive’s iconic hexagon. As the operational brand, Media.Monks underpins S4Capital’s agility, digital knowledge and efficiency and is the next step in delivering on its foundational promise to unify Content, Data&digital media and Technology services.

Victor Knaap, Wesley ter Haar, Pete Kim, Christopher Martin, Mary Basterfield and Scott Spirit all joined the S4Capital Board as Executive Directors. The S4Capital Board also includes Rupert Faure Walker, Paul Roy, Daniel Pinto, Sue Prevezer, Elizabeth Buchanan, Naoko Okumoto, Margaret Ma Connolly, Miles Young and Peter Rademaker.

The Company now has over 8,800 people in 33 countries across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific and a current market capitalisation of approximately £1.75 billion (c.$2.14 billion) and would rank in the FTSE 200. It achieved Unicorn status in a little over one year, unique in the advertising and marketing services industry. Sir Martin was CEO of WPP for 33 years, building it from a £1 million “shell” company in 1985 into the world’s largest advertising and marketing services company with a market capitalisation of over £16 billion on the day he left. Today its market capitalisation is £10.8 billion, dropping into third place behind both Omnicom and Publicis for the first time ever. Prior to that Sir Martin was Group Financial Director of Saatchi & Saatchi Company Plc for nine years.

Contacts

Andrew Upah



TheoremOne Public Relations



[email protected]