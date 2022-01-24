Trella Health Recognized As One of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2022

Modern Healthcare Ranks Trella Health on Best Places to Work List

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trella Health, a leading source of healthcare growth insights and performance analytics, has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Healthcare, sponsored by Healthcare Plus Solutions Group. The complete list of this year’s winners, in alphabetical order, is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners along with its October 3 issue.

“After the many stressors placed on the workforce during the pandemic and the resulting Great Resignation, we know those employees are battling burnout, increased work volumes and their own physical and mental health challenges,” said Modern Healthcare Publisher Fawn Lopez. “The organizations that have focused significant resources and energy to support their staff throughout these especially challenging times deserve the loyalty of their teams and the recognition of the entire industry. At Modern Healthcare, we are honored to celebrate the Best Places to Work for demonstrating their commitment to their employees, and the communities they serve, with exemplary people care measures.”

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the industry’s best places to work,” shared Scott Tapp, CEO at Trella Health. “The past year has been exciting and very busy for our team. We pride ourselves on our collaborative and inclusive culture, so knowing our employees played a significant role in the evaluation process makes this distinction very meaningful.”

This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

Trella’s ranking on the Best Places list will be announced and be celebrated at the 2022 Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards gala taking place on September 29 at the Hilton Nashville Downtown. Information on the award gala and conference is available at ModernHealthcare.com/BestPlacesGala.

About Trella Health

Trella Health provides unmatched, actionable market intelligence to post-acute care and value-based care providers of all sizes. Its industry-leading analytics paired with CRM and EHR integration workflows positions Trella as the most advanced sales enablement platform for the post-acute care market. One of only a few companies to be deemed both a Qualified Entity by CMS and an Innovator under its Virtual Research Data Center Program, Trella has elite access to billions of performance metrics and referral data to enable competitive positioning across the market. Its standardized insights, representing 90% of all lives 65+ U.S. population, help customers identify, engage, and manage critical relationships and advance their organizations with certainty.

Contacts

Rachel Jimenez



Trevelino/Keller



(404) 214-0722 Ext. 113



[email protected]