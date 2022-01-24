Ubicquia and Movandi change the economics of deploying 5G networks with the first mmWave Streetlight Repeater

Solution accelerates 5G mmWave deployments to expand coverage and help operators offer Fixed Wireless Access more rapidly at a lower total cost of ownership

● Unique streetlight-mounted smart repeater installs in minutes and is compatible with 360 million existing streetlights worldwide





● Reduces total cost of ownership by 80% according to Mobile Experts, Inc. study

● Operates seamlessly with any vendors’ Radio Access Network (RAN) and emerging O-RAN platforms to solve 5G mmWave deployment challenges across all global spectrum bands

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. & IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ubicquia, Inc. a company dedicated to making intelligent infrastructure platforms that are simple to deploy and monitor, today announced a strategic partnership with Movandi Corporation, a leader in 5G mmWave RF semiconductor technology. Under the terms of the agreement, Ubicquia will leverage Movandi’s technology to create a mmWave smart repeater that plugs into a streetlight’s photocell socket in minutes.

mmWave frequencies provide the gigabit per second throughputs promised by 5G and needed to keep pace with evolving capacity demands. In the US, for example, network operators have spent $4.5 billion to acquire it. While mmWave technology enables up to 100 times more capacity than current 5G mid-band spectrum, its propagation distance is typically less than 250 meters, and it does not turn corners or penetrate buildings. As a result, 5G mmWave networks will require many more sites than mid-band networks. This creates challenging deployment economics, especially in less populated areas. With its mmWave Streetlight Repeater, Ubicquia changes that.

The Ubicquia mmWave Streetlight Repeater with Movandi 5G RF technologies:

● Uses existing streetlights and their persistent power, 50 meter spacing, and 8–10-meter heights to make millions of site-ready locations available at a fraction of the time and money than building new poles for 5G radio base stations (gNBs) and pulling fiber to them

● Installs in minutes, is barely visible at street level, and is configured and managed in the cloud to make deployments fast, simple and requiring just one trip to the pole

● Meets utility power, protection, metering, weight, and wind loading requirements

● Ensures optimal outdoor coverage and user experiences by extending the range of 5G mmWave gNBs and redirecting its signals around obstacles

● Locks onto host RAN signals automatically to ensure repeater-to-repeater connectivity without the need for fiber connectivity to the core network

● Integrates with all major RAN/Open RAN technologies, including Ericsson, Huawei, Nokia, and Samsung, and supports all global mmWave spectrum bands

● Features Movandi’s proven mmWave 5G RF technology and reference design platforms including RF semiconductors, custom phase array antenna modules, algorithms and software including cloud APIs for management, control, and AI/ML data analytics

Joe Madden, Principal Analyst at Mobile Experts, summarized his analysis in a recent white paper Streetlight Mounted mmWave Radios Transform Coverage Economics: “Streetlight mounted repeaters present an incredible opportunity to dramatically speed up deployment schedules, streamline many regulatory and installation approval steps, and save money. In our assessment of a small city requiring 950 new 5G mmWave radio base stations (gNBs) for full coverage, we found that using 100 streetlight mounted gNBs and 850 repeaters reduces 10-year TCO by over $13 million or 35% and by $89 million or 80% compared to a gNB only utility pole configuration. Our conclusion is that streetlight deployment is absolutely the way to go.”

Ian Aaron, CEO of Ubicquia said, “The only way mobile operators can deliver on the promise of mmWave 5G in any reasonable period is to leverage existing streetlight infrastructure. Our goal in collaborating with Movandi and integrating our IP and work developing streetlight solutions for Public WiFi, Public Safety and Carrier Small Cells, is to help mobile operators not just deliver 5G mmWave services to dense urban areas but make 5G mmWave services a reality for cities of all sizes.”

Maryam Rofougaran, CEO and co-founder of Movandi said, “In our meetings with the world’s largest service providers, they consistently ask for solutions to quickly and affordably put to work the billions of dollars they have invested in 5G mmWave spectrum. Our collaboration with Ubicquia leverages Movandi RF semiconductor and software technologies to deliver an innovative streetlight-based 5G mmWave repeater that transforms operator economics, accelerates broad global 5G mmWave coverage, and unlocks an expanded portfolio of high speed and low latency services and user experiences.

About Movandi

Movandi is a 5G and beyond RF semiconductor, system, and software technology company enabling a hyperconnected world, broad 5G adoption and AI applications across multiple industries. Movandi is an innovator with 90 patents filed and 60 patents issued optimizing RF chipset performance, size and power efficiency, and dynamic beam forming and beam steering using intelligent algorithms, software and cloud AI and ML. Founded in 2016 by former world-recognized Broadcom RF and SoC pioneers, the Movandi management team includes proven executives from Cisco, MediaTek, Qualcomm and Samsung. Movandi powered smart repeaters and technology solve the difficult 5G engineering and economic challenges by speeding up 5G mmWave deployment, extending range, enhancing coverage, penetrating physical barriers in indoor, outdoor and mobile environments, and accelerating large-scale 5G commercialization by significantly reducing capital investment and operating expenses. For more information, go to movandi.com or follow us on Linkedin, Twitter and YouTube.

About Ubicquia

Ubicquia® offers municipalities, utilities, and communication service providers cost-effective and scalable platforms for deploying smart city, connectivity, and grid solutions. The Ubicquia suite of streetlight-mounted smart city and connectivity platforms include UbiCell, which enables smart streetlight control; UbiMetro, a streetlight small cell that accelerates 4G and 5G network deployments; and UbiHub, which delivers high speed wireless internet access and street level video and audio intelligence. Ubicquia’s smart grid platforms include UbiGrid DTM+, a platform to monitor a utility’s distribution transformers and network in real-time; and UbiSmart AQM+, a sensor that monitors a city’s air quality index, noise levels and environmental data. Ubicquia’s solutions install in minutes to help communities become smarter, safer, and more connected. To learn more about how Ubicquia can make your city simply connected and simply smart, visit www.ubicquia.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

