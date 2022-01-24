StrikeReady Wins Gold in 2022 Govies Awards for Security & Risk Intelligence

StrikeReady honored by Security Today for outstanding government security in crowded field

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–An AI-driven security company, StrikeReady today announced that is has been named a gold winner in Security Today’s Govies Government Security Awards competition for Security & Risk Intelligence. The awards honor outstanding government security products in a variety of categories.





1105 Media launched its government security awards program in 2009. In 2011, this successful program became known as The Govies. Participation in the program was greater than ever this year as government security continues to be an ongoing concern.

“The pandemic has wreaked havoc worldwide, but security manufacturers continued to work hard designing new security solutions for the government sector,” said Ralph C. Jensen, editor in chief, Security Today magazine and securitytoday.com. “This is truly a testament of dedication and vision to ensure the best products are available for government use. Manufacturers should be proud of their employees for providing the best solutions in these challenging times. We appreciate the opportunity to enhance the marketplace by honoring these award winners.”

An independent panel of judges from the security industry selected the top entries in the 2022 categories using criteria including Features, Innovation, User Friendliness, Interoperability, Quality, Design, Market Opportunity, and Impact in the Security Industry, Technical Advances, and Scalability.

“We are honored to be named a gold winner in the Risk & Security Intelligence category for this year’s Govies,” said Yasir Khalid, CEO of StrikeReady. “Cybersecurity has become the number one concern for all organizations and government entities, especially in light of the ongoing Russia and Ukraine conflict. The rise of cyber-attacks between these nations has spilled over to other countries, including the U.S. We are pleased to be recognized for tackling the specific challenges government organizations face in identifying risks and taking proactive measures.”

About 1105 Media’s Infrastructure Solutions Group

1105 Media’s Infrastructure Solutions Group includes several leading industry media brands that provide new product and technology solutions for security professionals: Security Today, securitytoday.com, GovSec, Campus Security & Life Safety, and campuslifesecurity.com. The brands’ print, digital, custom media and research products integrate physical and IT security coverage and provide the smartest, most cost-effective solutions for reaching security decision makers.

About StrikeReady

StrikeReady Inc. is a cybersecurity startup based out of California. The company was founded in 2019 and offers the industry’s first cloud-based security operations and management platform that enables organizations to increase the effectiveness, efficiency, and affordability of their security operations, while empowering and augmenting cybersecurity teams with institutional knowledge and automation.

StrikeReady is backed by several Bay Area VC firms, along with executives from FireEye, CrowdStrike, Zscalar, and others.

StrikeReady has won numerous awards and mentions in the short time that it has been in existence, including 2022 Govies Awards, 2022 CODiE Finalist Best Emerging Technology, 2022 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards, 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards, 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, 2021 CyberSecured Awards, American Security Today ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Award 2021, Security Today’s Product of the Year Award 2021, Globee’s Disruptor Award 2021, and CB Insights 2021 Cyber Defender.

