Xactus Announces James Owens as Chief Technology Officer

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xactus, the leading verification innovator for the mortgage industry, announced today that James Owens has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer.





Owens will set and oversee Xactus’ technology strategy, including all technical aspects of new product development and implementation across its platforms, and direct other corporate technical initiatives including IT and data security.

“James is a passionate technologist with a visionary mindset and strong track record of building high-performance teams and developing innovative technologies. He will help propel our company into the next phase of growth and enable Xactus to usher in an era of ground-breaking transformation for the mortgage industry,” said Perry Steiner, Chairman & CEO of Xactus. “Our mission is to advance the modern mortgage and James is critical to accomplishing that.”

Shelley Leonard, President of Xactus, added, “I had the pleasure of working with James earlier in my career. He’s a dynamic leader who brings a wealth of technology expertise to our company. Hiring a CTO of his caliber demonstrates our commitment to bring about the transformative innovation the mortgage space needs to help lenders close more loans more quickly.”

As Chief Technology Officer, Owens is responsible for providing leadership around Xactus’ technology, maintaining infinite scalability, an agile development environment, and leading a customer-centric organization. A seasoned IT professional with almost 30 years of executive-level experience in the financial services and software development industries, Owens brings an abundance of expertise in technological development and leadership to his position. Prior to joining Xactus, he served as Chief Architect/Head of Technology Strategy and previously Chief Technology Officer at OneMain Financial, the leading consumer finance company in the United States. In this role, he was responsible for aligning technology initiatives to the long-term business strategy, overseeing enterprise architecture and leading the engineering team that launched a de novo credit card business. Before OneMain, Owens held several senior executive consulting, sales and product roles at Black Knight Financial Services, and the first 10 years of his career included engineering, technology leadership and transformation consulting positions. He is a Certified Mortgage Technologist (CMT) from the Mortgage Bankers Association and holds a BA in International Relations from George Mason University.

“The opportunity to transform an industry is a rare chance in a career. Verification solutions and the associated workflow in mortgage originations has not been challenged for many years, and Xactus is making substantial technology investments to innovate, increase efficiency, and enhance transparency,” Owens said. “I look forward to joining Xactus, and playing a role in leading our industry’s technology migration to the modern mortgage experience.”

Xactus is comprised of the merged family of companies that includes Credit Plus, Universal Credit Services, CIS Credit Solutions, Avantus, DataFacts Lending Solutions, and SharperLending.

Xactus is the leading verification innovator for the mortgage industry. The company has over 6,500 clients ranging from the largest bank and non-bank mortgage originators to credit unions and mortgage brokers. With 12 operation centers across the U.S., Xactus collaborates closely with its clients to digitally integrate a 360° approach to verification across their workflows. As a result, lenders can easily access the technology necessary to meet consumer demands for a modern mortgage experience with industry-leading speed, reliability, and accuracy – while also closing more loans more quickly with greater profitability. For more information, please visit https://xactus.com/.

